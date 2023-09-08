Get ready for the Honor 90; India launch set for September 14

Honor is making a big return and people are excited about the prospect of a special smartphone landing on Indian shores. Now, we finally have a date to mark on our calendars. The Honor 90 smartphone is on its way, and it's arriving later this month. Let's dive into the details.

Honor Tech has officially declared that the Honor 90 is slated for its grand India debut on September 14, with the unveiling set to take place at 12:30 pm. The company has also dropped some tidbits about the device, which has already created a buzz in the tech world since its debut in China.

Camera and Display

This smartphone is set to boast a 200MP triple rear camera system, accompanied by a 50 MP selfie camera. Furthermore, Honor 90 will sport a Quad-Curved Floating display spanning 6.7 inches. The display is no slouch either, offering a 1.5K resolution, an 1600 nits of peak brightness, and a suite of eye-protection features including risk-free dimming, dynamic dimming, low blue light mode, circadian night display, and dimming adjustments for low-light conditions.

MagicOS 7.1

Honor has also revealed that the Honor 90 will run on MagicOS 7.1, based on Android 13. This OS promises an enriched cross-platform and cross-device experience, and it's noteworthy that MagicOS 7.1 will be compatible with various operating systems, enabling seamless connectivity across different devices at a system level. The Honor 90 5G will come equipped with several features, including HonorShare for effortless file sharing between the phone and PCs, MagicText for text identification within images, the Honor Health app, and a host of other exciting functionalities.

Availability

As for availability, the Honor 90 will be accessible through Amazon, which has already set up a dedicated microsite for the smartphone. However, pricing details are still under wraps, but speculations point towards a competitive mid-range positioning to rival other popular smartphones like the Nothing Phone (2), OnePlus Nord 3 5G, and more.

For the full scoop on the Honor 90, mark your calendars for next week's official launch. Stay tuned for further updates, as all the details will be unveiled during the unveiling event.