Good news! Samsung Galaxy S23 to get Galaxy AI features too; Know what is coming

Samsung launched Galaxy AI with the Galaxy S24 series in January and it grabbed a lot of attention in the smartphone market. While people are talking about Galaxy AI and its advanced features, older Galaxy smartphone users are wondering whether they will be getting the AI features or not. Well, there is some good news. According to a recent leak, it is anticipated that high-end devices of Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be getting Galaxy AI features. Check more details here.

Samsung Galaxy S23's upcoming AI features

According to an X user named Tarun Vats's post, Samsung is planning to bring Galaxy AI features to all the 2023 high-end versions such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy S23 FE. Sadly, the budget and mid-range Galaxy smartphone will not have any AI features according to the current leak.

The source highlighted four major Galaxy AI features which may be seen in the above-mentioned smartphones. Those AI features would be Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist and Photo Assist.

With the Circle to Search feature users don't have to type in to search, they will just have to circle the subject to ask for Google Search.

Additionally, the post highlighted that there will be two versions of OneUI 6.1, one will feature AI and the other will skip the Galaxy AI features. As of now, it is expected that the Galaxy S23 series will be getting the AI features in the first half of 2024, however, the exact date and rollout to other devices are unknown. Additionally, we may also see the AI features of the Galaxy Tab S9 which was unexpected, however, it may come as a major disappointment to the Galaxy S22 users.

The integration of four major Galaxy AI features including the Circle to Search feature will give a boost to the smartphone experience of these users. Notably, this feature will likely be seen in some Google Pixel devices and the Samsung high-end versions of 2023.

