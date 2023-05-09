Google I/O 2023: 6 New Features Android 14 may offer

The much-awaited Google I/O 2023 developer conference event is finally here, and Android enthusiasts from all over the world are eager to know what new features the next Android version, Android 14, has to offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 09 2023, 21:31 IST
Android
Google I/O 2023 to be held on May 10th, 2023. (Unsplash)
Android
Google I/O 2023 to be held on May 10th, 2023. (Unsplash)

The much-awaited Google I/O 2023 developer conference event is finally here, and Android enthusiasts from all over the world are eager to know what new features the next Android version, Android 14, has to offer. In this year's event, Google may unveil six new features that might be included in Android 14. Here are the 6 new features that Android 14 may offer

Enhanced Privacy Features

Google has been making efforts to improve user privacy, and Android 14 may come with even more privacy features. The new features may include enhanced app permissions, options to disable ad personalisation, and an improved privacy dashboard.

Improved Privacy Controls:

Users may be able to control app permissions more easily, and there may be a new feature that allows users to see which apps are accessing their data in real-time.

Smarter AI

Google has been investing heavily in AI, and the next Android version may feature even smarter AI. Android 14 may include an AI-powered virtual assistant that can understand natural language better and offer more personalised responses.

Better Integration with Wearables

Google may be making it easier for users to connect their Android devices with wearables. Android 14 may offer better compatibility with smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other wearable devices.

Advanced Camera Features

Cameras have become an essential part of smartphones, and Google may be adding new camera features to Android 14. The new version may include advanced camera settings, better image processing, and improved video stabilisation.

Improved Battery Life

Battery life is a critical aspect of any smartphone, and Google may be making efforts to improve battery life in Android 14. The new version may include better power management features, smarter background app management, and optimised battery usage.

Enhanced Gaming Features

Gaming is a huge industry, and Android 14 may offer new gaming features to keep up with the demand. Google may be introducing a new gaming mode that optimises the device's performance for gaming, as well as new tools for developers to create more immersive and engaging games.

In short, Android enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to with the upcoming Android 14 release. While it's still uncertain when the new version will be available, Google's commitment to innovation and improvement in its mobile operating system is evident.

First Published Date: 09 May, 20:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets