Google Pixel 7a colours leaked! Check what all is coming

After the launch of the Pixel 7 series, Google is now all set to launch a mid range smartphone. Dubbed as Google Pixel 7a, it is expected to provide premium features at an affordable rate. The Pixel 7a is expected to be revealed in the month of May at the Google IO 2023 event. With still some time to go, the colour options of the phone have been leaked. According to an exclusive report by MySmartPrice, the Pixel 7a will be available in three colour options and the images of the same have come from a reliable tipster named Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks).

As per the images, the Google Pixel 7a will likely be made available in three colours- White, Grey and Sky Blue or Arctic blue. However, it needs to be noted that as these colours have not been officially confirmed, the official name of the colours are also not known. Apart from the colours, here are the expected features and specifications of the Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 7a Design: So far, several leaked images and CAD renders have surfaced online suggesting that Google Pixel 7a will take the cues from the main Pixel 7 design. 9to5Google says that Pixel 7a may get a full metal camera frame with cutouts for a dual camera setup at the rear. However, whether there will be any change in the material used as a part of cost-cutting or not is still unknown.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 7a Display: The report also suggests that the Pixel 7a will feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also says that it will get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Google Pixel 7a cameras: The device can get a new sensor and a 50MP camera. However, a recent report from 9to5Google indicates uncertainty as to whether the device will feature a 50MP or 64MP camera.

Google Pixel 7a other specs and features: Rumours suggest that the Google Pixel 7a will run on a Tensor G2 chipset exclusively designed for the Pixel 7 phone series, and may also feature wireless charging, though potentially limited to 5W.