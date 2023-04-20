Google Pixel 7a price leaked ahead of launch

Google Pixel 7a is set to launch at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event. Several rumours indicate that it will be launched on May 10. Ahead of the launch, a retail source has leaked the price of the Pixel 7a. It is likely to be priced at $499. It is a $50 increase over last year's Google Pixel 6a price, 9to5Google reported. Another leakster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) has revealed the expected price in India - around Rs. 40000.

The report says that with the current economic turbulence and rising phone prices, many may have expected Google to maintain the same price as in previous years. Sadly, it doesn't seem to be happening. So, what new will Google bring to the Pixel 7a to justify the new price?

Google Pixel 7a specs and features

Google Pixel 7a is expected to take cues from the standard Pixel 7 design. 9to5Google says that Pixel 7a may get a full metal camera frame with cutouts for a dual camera setup at the rear. The leak suggests that the Pixel 7a will feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This will be a big boost from Pixel 6a's 60Hz display.

This year, Google Pixel 7a is expected to upgrade its main camera to a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor with OIS along with a 13MP ultrawide shooter. On the front, it is expected to keep a 10.8MP selfie camera. The report suggests that the Google Pixel 7a will run on a Tensor G2 chipset exclusively designed for the Pixel 7 phone series, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1. It will come with Android 13 out of the box. The Pixel 7a is also expected to pack a 4500mAh battery which will also support 5W wireless charging.

It is important to note that the information mentioned above has not been officially confirmed yet. To get precise details, you will have to wait until the phone is launched.