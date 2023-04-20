Google Pixel 7a price leaked ahead of launch

Google Pixel 7a is expected to launch soon. From price, specs to even design – check what is special.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro First Look: Google flagships are back in India
image caption
1/6 This is the Google Pixel 7, costing Rs. 59,999. The standard version has compact dimensions and a small display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Both the Pixel 7 models rely on the Tensor G2 chipset which promises better AI performance, faster overall processing and better power efficiency.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 And this is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, costing Rs. 84999. A larger display, larger battery, and a third zoom camera are the extras you get here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's new Super Hi Res Zoom feature to improve magnification at all levels. The Pixel 7 Pro also gets a 5X optical zoom camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 10Hz-120Hz OLED display. Face Unlock also comes to the Pixel 7 Pro. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
6/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available in various shades of green, white and black.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7a
View all Images
Google Pixel 7a price is tipped to be priced at a level higher than Pixel 6a. (Unsplash)

Google Pixel 7a is set to launch at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event. Several rumours indicate that it will be launched on May 10. Ahead of the launch, a retail source has leaked the price of the Pixel 7a. It is likely to be priced at $499. It is a $50 increase over last year's Google Pixel 6a price, 9to5Google reported. Another leakster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) has revealed the expected price in India - around Rs. 40000.

The report says that with the current economic turbulence and rising phone prices, many may have expected Google to maintain the same price as in previous years. Sadly, it doesn't seem to be happening. So, what new will Google bring to the Pixel 7a to justify the new price?

Google Pixel 7a specs and features

Google Pixel 7a is expected to take cues from the standard Pixel 7 design. 9to5Google says that Pixel 7a may get a full metal camera frame with cutouts for a dual camera setup at the rear. The leak suggests that the Pixel 7a will feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This will be a big boost from Pixel 6a's 60Hz display.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This year, Google Pixel 7a is expected to upgrade its main camera to a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor with OIS along with a 13MP ultrawide shooter. On the front, it is expected to keep a 10.8MP selfie camera. The report suggests that the Google Pixel 7a will run on a Tensor G2 chipset exclusively designed for the Pixel 7 phone series, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1. It will come with Android 13 out of the box. The Pixel 7a is also expected to pack a 4500mAh battery which will also support 5W wireless charging.

It is important to note that the information mentioned above has not been officially confirmed yet. To get precise details, you will have to wait until the phone is launched.

