Grab Redmi A2 with a big discount on Vijay Sales; here is how much you pay

Have you marked 30th of August in your calendar? India is celebrating Raksha Bandhan on that day. It is a festival to cherish siblings' unbreakable bond and relationship. If you have still not planned what to give your brother or sister, then don't think more as you can check out the offers on Vijay Sales and pick the items you want to give your tech-savvy sibling. Vijay Sales is offering a huge discount on Redmi A2. Check out the Vijay Sales deal on Redmi A2.

Why to Buy Redmi A2?

The Redmi A2 offers a 6.52-inch HD+ Scratch resistant display. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Helio G36 Processor which enhances your experience. It comes with an 8MP AI Dual Rear Camera and a 5MP Selfie Camera. Not just this you also get a battery of 5000 mAh that has 10W fast charge. The device comes with 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty while its accessories have 6 Months Brand Warranty.

Discount:

Vijay Sales is offering a 34% initial discount, making its price fall to Rs. 7299 from Rs. 10999. You can further reduce the price by applying exchange and bank offers.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Exchange Deal:

Vijay Sales is also offering an exchange deal making the price of the device drop even more. However, in the exchange offer, you need to keep in mind that the exchange discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Bank Offers:

You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying bank offers available on the shopping site.

The bank offers Up to 5% Cashback Max Up to Rs100 on cart value above Rs. 999.