Grab Redmi A2 with a big discount on Vijay Sales; here is how much you pay

This Raksha Bandhan you can buy smartphones at a huge discount on Vijay Sales and this applies to Redmi A2.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 11:26 IST
Redmi to Kodak, top 5 smart TVs available with huge discounts
image caption
1/5 Redmi 164 cm (65 inch) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV: This LED TV comes with 15W X 2 Speakers to provide you with a stereo experience for powerful audio experience at home. Amazon is offering 23% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 57999 from Rs. 74999. (Amazon)
Nu 165 cm (65 inch) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD WebOS Smart LED TV LED65UWA1: This LED TV comes with Certified WebOS Solution, Dual Wifi Band and 2 Way Bluetooth. On Amazon you get 51% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 46990 from Rs. 94999.
2/5 Nu 165 cm (65 inch) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD WebOS Smart LED TV LED65UWA1: This LED TV comes with Certified WebOS Solution, Dual Wifi Band and 2 Way Bluetooth. On Amazon you get 51% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 46990 from Rs. 94999. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 TCL 164 cm (65 inch) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65P635: This 65 inch smart TV features Bezel-Less Design that allows a full-screen and wider visible viewing experience. You can get this smart TV for just Rs. 49990 instead of Rs. 124990 with 60% initial discount. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CUE60AKLXL: Available in black colour this Samsung TV comes with Supported apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. Amazon is providing a 32% initial discount making the price of the TV fall  to Rs. 67990 from 99900. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Kodak 164 cm (65 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV 65CAPRO5099: This Kodak features Wide Selection of Apps and Games with which You can discover a wide variety of programmes to satisfy all of your needs, whether they are for entertainment or gaming, thanks to the inbuilt Google Play Store. Amazon is offering a 37 % initial discount on this smart TV making its price fall to Rs. 43999 from Rs. 69999. You can further reduce the price of the mentioned Televisions by taking advantage of the bank offer and exchange deals Available on Amazon.  (Amazon)
The Redmi A2 can be yours with a huge discount on Vijay Sales. Check out the deal.
View all Images
The Redmi A2 can be yours with a huge discount on Vijay Sales. Check out the deal. (mi)

Have you marked 30th of August in your calendar? India is celebrating Raksha Bandhan on that day. It is a festival to cherish siblings' unbreakable bond and relationship. If you have still not planned what to give your brother or sister, then don't think more as you can check out the offers on Vijay Sales and pick the items you want to give your tech-savvy sibling. Vijay Sales is offering a huge discount on Redmi A2. Check out the Vijay Sales deal on Redmi A2.

Why to Buy Redmi A2?

The Redmi A2 offers a 6.52-inch HD+ Scratch resistant display. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Helio G36 Processor which enhances your experience. It comes with an 8MP AI Dual Rear Camera and a 5MP Selfie Camera. Not just this you also get a battery of 5000 mAh that has 10W fast charge. The device comes with 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty while its accessories have 6 Months Brand Warranty.

Discount:

Vijay Sales is offering a 34% initial discount, making its price fall to Rs. 7299 from Rs. 10999. You can further reduce the price by applying exchange and bank offers.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Exchange Deal:

Vijay Sales is also offering an exchange deal making the price of the device drop even more. However, in the exchange offer, you need to keep in mind that the exchange discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Bank Offers:

You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying bank offers available on the shopping site.

The bank offers Up to 5% Cashback Max Up to Rs100 on cart value above Rs. 999.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 11:26 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Grab Redmi A2 with a big discount on Vijay Sales; here is how much you pay
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets