Great expectations! Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max stirs excitement

Apple iPhone 15 launch brings unexpected twists, with high expectations for the iPhone 15 Pro Max model and intriguing new registrations in India.

Surprise! Likely iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike is justified? Just check this out
1/6 Periscope camera: This year, Apple is expected to bring some exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max! One of these is rumoured to be the Periscope camera. This will be a first for an Apple iPhone. It will provide a higher range of optical zoom for better quality images. (HT Tech)
2/6 Titanium frame: An earlier 9to5Mac report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature an all-new titanium casing with a rounder-edged design. Not just that, thinner bezels may enhance the overall experience too.  (HT Tech)
3/6 Better performance: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to get an upgrade to the A17 Bionic chipset for a better performance. It is expected to make them the fastest phones in the world.  (HT Tech)
4/6 USB-C port: The lightning port will be a thing of the past and USB-C port will come on the iPhone 15 series. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are even tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.  (HT Tech)
5/6 Wi-fi upgrade: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6. It provides higher concurrency, lower latency, and greater bandwidth.  (AFP)
6/6 Bigger battery: A report by Macrumors revealed that the iPhone 15 series may get get a battery boost as Apple is planning to increase the capacity of its batteries. Among these, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a 12% bigger battery. (HT Tech)
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max, set to launch on September 12, is expected to take the lead in early sales. (Ian Zelbo @ianzelbo via 9to5Mac)

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series is creating a buzz, and recent news has unveiled some unexpected surprises regarding its release. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known analyst, has shared some interesting insights in a blog post. He believes that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the priciest of the bunch, will make up a whopping 35–40% of early iPhone 15 sales when it hits stores in September. What's causing the shockwaves? Well, two main reasons.

Production Concerns and Price Speculation

First, there were concerns that the iPhone 15 Pro Max might face production issues due to its fancy periscopic zoom lens. Second, this new model is poised to be Apple's most expensive iPhone ever, with whispers of a starting price soaring as high as $1,299, according to a Forbes report.

New iPhone Registrations

But the surprise doesn't stop there. India's official regulatory database recently revealed another new iPhone registration, labeled as the "A3090." Just a short while ago, they also uncovered the "A3094." Both of these phones are positioned above the iPhone 14 lineup (A2649, A2881, A2882, A2883, and A2884). Registering new electronic devices before launch is mandatory in India, even for a tech giant like Apple.

More Model Numbers on the Horizon

These discoveries hint that the A3090 and A3094 could be the base-level iPhones. However, the presence of different component variants (like memory and storage) means we might see more model numbers than the initial four official ones, similar to the iPhone 14 series.

The real eye-opener here is Apple's confidence in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. If they expect it to be the best-seller, their new periscope lens must be truly remarkable. Early buyers tend to be die-hard Apple fans, so this might skew the initial sales figures (the standard iPhone models often catch up later). Still, it's an exciting development in the midst of rising living costs.

Exciting Upgrades for iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

Especially noteworthy is that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be more than just upgraded versions of the iPhone 14 Pro models, featuring a Dynamic Island design, a powerful 48 MP primary camera, the A16 chip, and the adoption of USB-C, all at a more affordable price. The primary differences in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models get ultra-thin bezels, a cutting-edge 3nm A17 chipset, and a customizable solid-state Action button.

