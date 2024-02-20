Honor Magic V2 RSR, world's thinnest foldable phone, gets Porsche link; check new look

The Honor Magic V2 RSR has created a buzz among foldable fans with its thin and sleek design - it is the world's thinnest foldable phone. And it has raised the bar quite high for other foldable smartphone manufacturers to try and emulate, if not beat. Apart from being the thinnest, Honor has also partnered with Porsche Design to introduce a special edition Honor Magic V2 RSR variant. The result of this collaboration is the new Honor Magic V2 RSR in Dark Gray color that resembles the iconic Porsche 911 car's hood. Additionally, the redesigned dark titanium frame in the rare camera is also giving the smartphone a boost in terms of looks. Know more about the Honor Magic V2 RSR with Porsche Design here.

Honor Magic V2 RSR with Porsche Design

So, what does RSR in the Honor Magic V2 RSR stand for? It is the abbreviation for RennSport Rennwagen. According to an Engadget report, it is slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open. Check out the amazing Honor Magic V2 RSR dimensions - 9.9mm thick when folded and 4.7mm when unfolded. It weighs only 234 grams which again beats the leading foldable phones.

The Honor Magic V2 RSR is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 1TB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 66W fast wired charging. It features a foldable OLED LTPO display which supports 1.07 billion colors and 3840Hz PWM Dimming. The Magic V2 RSR boasts a triple rear camera system powered by the HONOR Image Engine. It includes a 50MP main camera, a 20MP telephoto lens camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the smartphone sports a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera. Engadget also reported that the smartphone comes with an active stylus and a vegan leather phone case. The smartphone will be made available on the global market and the price is said to be announced at the Mobile World Conference.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also, read other top stories today:

iPhone 16 Pro leak! The upcoming Apple iPhone may come in new titanium color options. Know what the latest rumor says. Dive in here.

Clone games! AI tools are being used in video game studios to generate synthetic voice clones for characters, potentially replacing human actors. Some actors are sceptical, while others, like Andy Magee, see it as an opportunity for new acting experiences if fairly compensated. Check what this automation drive is all about here.

AI Set to Be A Big Tech Monopoly! For all the competition that was spurred by the launch of ChatGPT, most new players will likely fold. The costs of doing business are too high for them to survive on their own, leaving Google, and Microsoft in full control. Check it all out here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!