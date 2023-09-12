Hot Deal! Huge iQOO Z6 Lite price cut rolled out on Amazon

The iQOO Z6 Lite has received a huge price cut on Amazon. This can now be the best option if you are planning to buy a smartphone.

Sep 12 2023, 12:06 IST
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
Amazon is offering a great discount on the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G. (HT Tech )

If you want to buy a premium smartphone with a discount of 30%, then Amazon is the place for you as the shopping site currently offers a hefty discount on the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G. Before proceeding to the deal, check out why you should buy the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G.

About iQOO Z6 Lite 5G:

The iQOO Z6 Lite features an FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. It also gives a longer usage time with a 5000mAh Battery. The Smartphone comes with 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera a 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera and an 8MP front camera to enhance your photography experience and make your pictures popular on social media feeds.

The Z6 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor which allows you to level up your performance with confidence through its efficient 6nm Process. This product is available in two different standard colours that are Mystic Night and Steller Green which makes it look more stylish and splendid. Check out below how you can save more on Amazon. With the handset, you also get a Charger, Type-C USB Cable, and Phone Protective Case inside the box.

Initial Discount:

Amazon is offering an initial discount of 30% making the price of iQOO Z6 Lite drop to Rs. 13999 from Rs. 19999. Although with an initial discount alone you can save a lot, you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs.12900. However, the discounted amount on exchange depends on the resale value of the old smartphone that you trade-in. You also need to verify your PIN code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 12:06 IST
