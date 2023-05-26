Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 gets a big price cut; Know the deal

Finding a fantastic deal on smartphones can be quite a challenge, despite our love for them. A number of online stores advertise a meager 10-15 percent discount on slightly older smartphone models, which hardly makes a dent in the overall price. However, fret not, as we have diligently searched the internet to discover the best deals that offer extraordinary value when buying a brand-new smartphone. Topping our list of recommendations is the Samsung Galaxy M33.

The smartphone is perfect for those who love binge-watching. It features a big 6.6-inch LCD display, which is perfect for enjoying your favorite shows or vlogs and maximizing the battery life. The 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone is retailing for Rs. 25999. But we have found a great Amazon price cut that will allow you to buy the smartphone for as low as Rs. 999.

Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is a mid-range smartphone that retails at Rs. 25999 on Amazon. But for a limited period, you can get a great price cut on the smartphone. Amazon is offering a flat 35 percent discount on the 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone. This translates to a discount of Rs. 9000 on the phone. After the deduction, you're only needed to pay Rs. 16999 on the Samsung Galaxy M33. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals or bank offers and you can simply buy the smartphone at this price. But if you are interested in a bigger price deduction, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer on the product.

Currently, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 16000. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. It should be noted that not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. Still, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy M33 home for just Rs. 999. If this deal has captured your attention, you can visit the Amazon app or website to know more.