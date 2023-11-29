Icon

Huawei P70 series to feature upgraded camera, new chipset! Enhancements to triple sales, says expert

Huawei P70 series is expected to get significant upgrades in camera specifications and chipset which is likely to fire-up sales in the coming year.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 29 2023, 13:24 IST
Huawei P60
Huawei P70 series to get much-needed camera upgrade and a new chipset. Check details (Representative image)
Huawei P60
Huawei P70 series to get much-needed camera upgrade and a new chipset. Check details (Representative image)

The Chinese company, Huawei is gaining much recognition in the market with their new innovative ideas in bringing top-notch technology to their smartphones. Most recently, the company announced its in-house 5G chip which created a buzz among smartphone buyers. Now, with the Huawei P70 series, the company has bigger plans in terms of introducing better-than-ever camera specifications worldwide along with a new chipset. Know how Huawei is planning to increase its sales by introducing the P70 series.

Huawei P70 series sales

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities reported that Huawei is planning to sell three times more units of the P70 series than the amazing P60 lineup. As per reports, the Huawei P70 series which includes P70, P70 Pro, and P70 Pro Art is expected to launch in the first half of 2024 with massive upgrades in comparison to its predecessor. These smartphones will be introduced in the flagship range which gives tough competition to brands like Samsung and Apple.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The analyst projected the annual growth of Huawei may reach up to 230 percent. Additionally, The P70 series may sell approximately 15 million units which is 4-5 million more than the P60 series. Kuo also predicted that even if the launch demand is not high, it will still manage to sell up to 10-12 million units.

Huawei P70 series upgrades

It is reported that the Huawei P70 series may include the new telephoto periscope lens with competitive upgrades. The P70 is expected to get a 5P lens and a 1/3.6-inch telephoto sensor which will enable the camera to capture a wide-angle field of view. The P70 Pro version is expected to feature a 6P zoom lens with a 1/2.5-inch sensor.

The P70 Pro Art model is expected to stand out from the rest of the models as it is rumored to get a wide camera with one glass and six plastic layers which are also called 1G6P. It is reported that Largan and Sunny Optical, the high-end lens makers will be supplying the camera lens to Huawei. With new camera specifications, the Huawei P70 series is also expected to feature new Kirin chipsets with 5G connectivity for improved performance.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 12:44 IST
Tags:
