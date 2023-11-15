Icon

iPhone China sales affected after the introduction of the Huawei Mate 60

Huawei recently introduced its new Mate 60 smartphone which is attracting a lot of attention in the Chinese market. On the other hand, iPhone sales in China may be affected due to the reason, say experts.

Huawei has been in the smartphone industry for a long time now and we have seen its various innovations that give tough competition to popular smartphones like Apple and Samsung. Although the Chinese company had gone through a very bad period, it has made a comeback with its newly launched Mate 60 which is gaining popularity with what it has to offer to its customers. Now as per reports, Huawei is emerging as the potential competitor to Apple. Know what the study has to say about Apple's sales hit.

Huawei's journey over the years

According to the 9To5Mac report, Chinese brands gained popularity earlier by introducing large-sized screens for their smartphones. Smartphones with massive screen sizes are also called phablets which Apple did not introduce until the launch of the iPhone 6. Huawei's popularity boomed when it reduced the prices of their smartphones and it gave a stronger edge over iPhones. However, Huawei faced a massive downfall when the US imposed tech sanctions on the Chinese company and restricted the export of 5G chips.

Now, the Chinese company is gaining its reputation back as it recently introduced its premium range smartphone with an in-house 5G chip called Mate 60. Since October, Counterpoint survey reported that Huawei sales have grown by 83 percent, whereas, Apple saw a growth of only 11 percent. It said, “The clear standout in October has been Huawei with its turnaround on the back of its Mate 60 series devices. Growth has been stellar with its new launch marketing and strong media coverage around its ‘Made in China' chipset.”

It clearly shows that iPhone sales have been significantly affected by new innovative devices and the emerging growth of its competitors such as Huawei.

Havong said that, the introduction of a new generation of iPhones, especially iPhone 15 Pro Max version, which has some amazing features that consumers are attracted to, has helped Apple. Now, only time will tell whether Chinese brands dominate the smartphone market or if Apple still remains at the top.

