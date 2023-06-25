Huge discount on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G! Check other exchange and banks offers too

Looking for a cutting-edge smartphone with amazing features and top design, but you are on a tight budget? Worry not! We have found the right smartphone with a great deal for you! iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is one such smartphone known for its classy looks and top features, which is now available at an affordable price.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G offers an FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. It gives you a next-level performance with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor, the first of its kind, delivering unmatched capabilities. It gives a longer usage time with 5000mAh Battery. It has a triple set camera consisting of a 50 MP main camera along with a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor on the rear.

Are you interested in buying the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G? If yes, then we have found you a great discount with amazing offers.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G discount

According to Amazon, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5 G's original price is Rs. 19,999, however, you can get it for Rs. 13,999, giving you a discount of 30%.

You can also get additional discounts on bank offers and exchange deal. Check out the deals here.

Bank offers

You can avail a no-cost EMI with an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card. Furthermore, you can get additional off by trading-in your old smartphone which can potentially, further reduce the price. However, the exchange value highly depends on the old smartphone's model and working condition.

How trading-in an old smartphone can be beneficial

By opting for smartphone trade-in option, you can enjoy additional discounts on top of the already reduced prices. Moreover, you have the opportunity to extract great value from your old smartphone and potentially help someone in need by passing it on. Simultaneously, you also contribute to environmental conservation efforts by minimizing electronic waste.