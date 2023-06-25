Huge discount on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G! Check other exchange and banks offers too

Get a huge price cut on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G on Amazon. Check amazing deals and offers here

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 25 2023, 10:13 IST
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G First Impressions: Promising budget 5G phone
image caption
1/6 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G performs with the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which can handle daily tasks from scrolling, multi-tasking, and web browsing with ease. Casual gaming has been good so far without any stutters and lags; however, high-end gaming performance still needs to be put through the test. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD display, which looks bright, offers decent contrast, and has good colours. Plus, a refresh rate of 120Hz keeps the animations smooth. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The design aspect of iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is nothing new nor boring. It has a sparkly matte-finished rear back that avoids smudges and fingerprints. It’s just that dew-drop camera design and thick chin which looks outdated. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G features a 50MP Eye Autofocus primary camera coupled with a 2MP macro lens. With a limited time of usage, the photos are decently optimised with punchy colours, fine details, and contrast in daylight. We will explore more in the full review. (Divya / HT Tech)
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
5/6 With a 5000mAh battery, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is easily a more than one-day usage smartphone with the support of just 18W charging. Another concern, here iQOO doesn’t provide a charger out of the box! (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for 4GB+64GB and Rs. 15,499 for 6GB+128GB variant. However, iQOO’s launch deal is offering it at a much cheaper price. At this affordable price, is it worth buying? We will share this in detail in the full review soon. (Divya / HT Tech)
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
View all Images
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is a part of the huge sale on Amazon. (iQOO)

Looking for a cutting-edge smartphone with amazing features and top design, but you are on a tight budget? Worry not! We have found the right smartphone with a great deal for you! iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is one such smartphone known for its classy looks and top features, which is now available at an affordable price.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G offers an FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. It gives you a next-level performance with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor, the first of its kind, delivering unmatched capabilities. It gives a longer usage time with 5000mAh Battery. It has a triple set camera consisting of a 50 MP main camera along with a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor on the rear.

Are you interested in buying the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G? If yes, then we have found you a great discount with amazing offers.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G discount

According to Amazon, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5 G's original price is Rs. 19,999, however, you can get it for Rs. 13,999, giving you a discount of 30%.

B07WHSR1NR-1

You can also get additional discounts on bank offers and exchange deal. Check out the deals here.

Bank offers

You can avail a no-cost EMI with an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card. Furthermore, you can get additional off by trading-in your old smartphone which can potentially, further reduce the price. However, the exchange value highly depends on the old smartphone's model and working condition.

How trading-in an old smartphone can be beneficial

By opting for smartphone trade-in option, you can enjoy additional discounts on top of the already reduced prices. Moreover, you have the opportunity to extract great value from your old smartphone and potentially help someone in need by passing it on. Simultaneously, you also contribute to environmental conservation efforts by minimizing electronic waste.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 10:12 IST
Home Mobile News Huge discount on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G! Check other exchange and banks offers too
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets