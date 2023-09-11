Huge iPhone 13 price cut rolled out ahead of iPhone 15 launch

12 September! Note the date, If you are an Apple product admirer. The company has announced the iPhone 15 launch date recently and the day is almost here. In fact, there is just 1 day to do. It is expected that Apple is going to launch its iPhone 15 on Tuesday, which is tomorrow. Some tipsters have claimed that the iPhone 15 price will be $799 or Rs. 79900 in India. While that is expensive, a very good option is available on Amazon in the form of iPhone 13. The best part is that Amazon has rolled out a massive iPhone 13 price cut. So, if iPhone 15 is too expensive, try the iPhone 13. Just take a look at the iPhone 13 price cut on Amazon.

Initial discount:

Amazon is offering an 18% initial discount by reducing the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs. 56999 from Rs. 69900. You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying for an exchange deal.

Exchange Deal:

Currently, on Amazon, you get an exchange offer where you can grab up to Rs. 40100 off. But remember that the exchange deal discount depends on the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade in. You also need to verify your PIN code to check the availability of exchange deal in your area.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

About iPhone 13

B09G9HD6PD-1

iPhone13 Midnight has some amazing features such a 128 GB ROM, a 15.49 cm (6.1 inches) Super Retina XDR Display, a 12MP + 12MP | 12MP Front Camera, and an A15 Bionic Chip Processor. The iPhone 13 is available in three different storage facilities such as 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and is also available in various color facilities such as (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, Green, Midnight, Pink, and Starlight. Inside the box, you get an iPhone with iOS 15, USB-C to Lightning Cable, and Documentation. Apple-branded hardware products and accessories contained in the original packaging come with a One-Year Limited Warranty.

About iPhone 15

iPhone 15 is expected to come with some major features such as the Dynamic Island and USB-C charging port and some massive other changes including the roll out of the spanking new software, the iOS 17.