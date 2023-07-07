Huge price cut on Nothing Phone (1)! Check all the offers on Amazon

Were you waiting for a mid-range 5G smartphone? Your wait is over now! Nothing Phone (1) price has been cut just ahead of the launch of the new Nothing Phone (2). The smartphone is now available with a huge discount of 19% on Amazon.

Features and Specifications.

Nothing Phone(1) offers a 6.55-inch Full HD Display with 256 GB storage and 8 GB RAM with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor. It makes the phone's performance smooth. It offers dual camera setup, both 50MP and a front camera of 16 MP. It also provides a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion battery that is long-lasting.The phone also features a transparent back made of Gorilla Glass 5, matching the durability of the front panel. This unique design allows a glimpse into the inner workings of the device.The design of the Nothing Phone 1 is captivating and distinctive. Its front panel boasts a bezel-less display, while the rear panel showcases a transparent design that incorporates a Glyph interface illuminated by 900 LEDs. The smartphone creates mesmerizing light patterns.The phone's frame is crafted entirely from recycled aluminium, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability. As for the display, the Nothing Phone 1 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. This AMOLED display supports HDR10+ technology, ensuring vibrant and lifelike visuals.

Nothing Phone (1) discount

The original price of Nothing Phone (1) 256 GB Variant is Rs. 39,999. However, on Amazon, It is available only for Rs. 32,399. It will be a total discount of 19%. You can further reduce the price of Nothing Phone (1) by availing bank and exchange offers.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Bank and Exchange offers:

You can get Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value Rs. 40000. Exchange offer is also available upto Rs.30,100. You can get a good price on your old phone, but it should be in good condition. Also, do not forget to check if this offer is available in your area by using the pincode.