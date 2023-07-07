Huge price cut on Nothing Phone (1)! Check all the offers on Amazon

Amazon has been offering a huge price cut on Nothing Phone (1) Check out the deal now!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 23:18 IST
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
image caption
1/6 Design: It will be safe to say that Nothing Phone 2 will retain a transparent design like its predecessor Phone 1 and other Nothing products. The teaser reveals a glyph light strip and a red recording indicator that has been altered from a circular shape to a rectangular one. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone
2/6 Performance: Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to feature a flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset which will be a big upgrade over Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone
3/6 Battery: One of the biggest upgrades on Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to be the boost in the battery. As per a MySmartPrice report, a 5000mAh battery can be expected instead of Phone 1's 4500mAh.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Display and software: Nothing Phone 2 is expected to get an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, though, it may get the same-sized bezels. Plus, Nothing may bring elevated stock Android experience. (HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Cameras: So far, there's no word on Phone 2's cameras. Nothing Phone 1 features dual 50MP rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. However, Nothing is expected to overcome the limitations of the previous model's camera performance.   (HT Tech )
Nothing Phone 1
6/6 Price and availability: Nothing hasn't announced the final launch date yet. Leaks suggest that you can expect Nothing Phone 2 in June or July 2023. Also, considering the upgrade Snapdragon 8-series chipset, Phone 2 can be slightly more expensive than Phone 1, which was launched at Rs. 33999. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone 1
View all Images
Amazing offers rolled out on Nothing Phone (1), grab it now on Amazon (HT Tech )

Were you waiting for a mid-range 5G smartphone? Your wait is over now! Nothing Phone (1) price has been cut just ahead of the launch of the new Nothing Phone (2). The smartphone is now available with a huge discount of 19% on Amazon.

Features and Specifications.

Nothing Phone(1) offers a 6.55-inch Full HD Display with 256 GB storage and 8 GB RAM with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor. It makes the phone's performance smooth. It offers dual camera setup, both 50MP and a front camera of 16 MP. It also provides a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion battery that is long-lasting.The phone also features a transparent back made of Gorilla Glass 5, matching the durability of the front panel. This unique design allows a glimpse into the inner workings of the device.The design of the Nothing Phone 1 is captivating and distinctive. Its front panel boasts a bezel-less display, while the rear panel showcases a transparent design that incorporates a Glyph interface illuminated by 900 LEDs. The smartphone creates mesmerizing light patterns.The phone's frame is crafted entirely from recycled aluminium, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability. As for the display, the Nothing Phone 1 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. This AMOLED display supports HDR10+ technology, ensuring vibrant and lifelike visuals.

Nothing Phone (1) discount

The original price of Nothing Phone (1) 256 GB Variant is Rs. 39,999. However, on Amazon, It is available only for Rs. 32,399. It will be a total discount of 19%. You can further reduce the price of Nothing Phone (1) by availing bank and exchange offers.

mobile to buy?
mobile to buy?

Bank and Exchange offers:

You can get Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value Rs. 40000. Exchange offer is also available upto Rs.30,100. You can get a good price on your old phone, but it should be in good condition. Also, do not forget to check if this offer is available in your area by using the pincode.

B0BKZSVF27-1

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 23:04 IST
