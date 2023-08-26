Huge price drop on iPhone 12! It can be yours for just Rs. 51999 as Amazon offers 13% discount

Amazon is offering an amazing discount on the iPhone 12. Check for various exchange and bank offers.

Aug 26 2023, 15:51 IST
Apple iPhone 11 price drop alert! Check the discount now available on Croma
iPhone 11
1/7 If you are in the market for a new phone, your timing couldn't be better. We have discovered an incredible deal on the iPhone 11 that you won't want to miss. With Croma's unbeatable offer, now's your chance to own the Apple iPhone 11. (Unsplash)
iPhone 11
2/7 The Apple iPhone 11, released in 2019, is now available at an unbeatable price. Sporting a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, this phone delivers vibrant and sharp visuals for your enjoyment. (Unsplash)
iPhone 11
3/7 Performance: Powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chip, the iPhone 11 guarantees fast and seamless performance. With its dual-camera system featuring 12-megapixel lenses, you can capture high-quality photos and record 4K videos effortlessly. (Unsplash )
iPhone 11
4/7 Camera: Explore features like Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR, enhancing your photography experience. Enjoy secure authentication with Face ID and the convenience of wireless charging. (Apple)
iPhone 11
5/7 Apple iPhone 11 Discount: Originally priced at Rs. 48900, the Apple iPhone 11 on Croma is now available for Rs. 45990! Thanks to the 5.95 percent discount on the 128GB variant, you can own this fantastic device at an unbeatable price. (Unsplash)
image caption
6/7 Exchange offers: But wait, there's more! Croma's exchange offer allows you to save big on the Apple iPhone 11. Trade in your old smartphone and enjoy even greater savings. Note that the discount amount depends on factors like your phone's model and working condition. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own the Apple iPhone 11. With its incredible features, stunning camera, and unbeatable price, it's the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone game.  (Apple)
Hurry up! There is a straight 13 percent discount available on iPhone 12 (Unsplash)

Have you always dreamt of owning an iPhone, but its price has stopped you from purchasing it? Buying premium smartphones can be really tough and that is why most people refrain from buying them. However, you can own these phones if you are patient and play smart. There are various e-commerce platforms that provide hefty discounts, you just have to be aware of the discounts when they roll out. For now, Amazon has rolled out such a discount on iPhone 12. Along with the original discounts, there are other bank and exchange offers available too. Check out the details and grab your iPhone 12 now!

iPhone 12 price drop

Amazon has offered a big price drop on iPhone 12. You can make it your own at a much lower price. The original price of a 64 GB variant of the iPhone 12 is Rs. 59900 andAmazon is offering a straight discount of 1percent. After the discount, you can buy it priced at Rs. 51999. Not only this, you can further reduce the price of this smartphone by availing various bank and exchange offers.

Exchange offers

Amazon has a huge exchange offer for iPhone 12. After trading in your old Smartphone you can bring down the price of iPhone 12 even further. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs. 42000! Isn't it great? However, this exchange offer will depend on the condition of your old smartphone. Now, it depends on Amazon how it evaluates the price of your old smartphone. To check whether this exchange offer is available in your area or not, you will have to enter the PIN code of the area.

Amazing Bank offers

You can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, there is a 5 percent instant discount available on HSBC credit card transactions. After all these offers, you can buy the iPhone 12 at a much lower price. For more such offers keep track of various e-commerce platforms.

