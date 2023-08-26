Huge price drop on iPhone 12! It can be yours for just Rs. 51999 as Amazon offers 13% discount

Have you always dreamt of owning an iPhone, but its price has stopped you from purchasing it? Buying premium smartphones can be really tough and that is why most people refrain from buying them. However, you can own these phones if you are patient and play smart. There are various e-commerce platforms that provide hefty discounts, you just have to be aware of the discounts when they roll out. For now, Amazon has rolled out such a discount on iPhone 12. Along with the original discounts, there are other bank and exchange offers available too. Check out the details and grab your iPhone 12 now!

iPhone 12 price drop

Amazon has offered a big price drop on iPhone 12. You can make it your own at a much lower price. The original price of a 64 GB variant of the iPhone 12 is Rs. 59900 andAmazon is offering a straight discount of 1percent. After the discount, you can buy it priced at Rs. 51999. Not only this, you can further reduce the price of this smartphone by availing various bank and exchange offers.

Exchange offers

Amazon has a huge exchange offer for iPhone 12. After trading in your old Smartphone you can bring down the price of iPhone 12 even further. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs. 42000! Isn't it great? However, this exchange offer will depend on the condition of your old smartphone. Now, it depends on Amazon how it evaluates the price of your old smartphone. To check whether this exchange offer is available in your area or not, you will have to enter the PIN code of the area.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Amazing Bank offers

You can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also, there is a 5 percent instant discount available on HSBC credit card transactions. After all these offers, you can buy the iPhone 12 at a much lower price. For more such offers keep track of various e-commerce platforms.