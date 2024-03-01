 Infinix Smart 8 Plus with Magic Ring launched in India! From features to price, know all about it | Mobile News

Infinix Smart 8 Plus with Magic Ring launched in India! From features to price, know all about it

Infinix Smart 8 Plus launched in India today. Check out its price, specs, features, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 01 2024, 19:00 IST
Infinix unveils Smart 8: Packs 50MP AI camera, punch-hole display, and more
Infinix Smart 8 Plus
1/5 1. Top Tech: Infinix Smart 8 has been unveiled with a groundbreaking 8+128GB variant, pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology. 
image caption
2/5 2. Camera Setup:  Infinix Smart 8 boasts a 50-megapixel dual AI camera and an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash, ensuring every photo captures the moment with clarity and brilliance. 
image caption
3/5 3. Design Features: The Infinix Smart 8 stands out with a distinctive magic ring for battery, charging, and call notifications, along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for enhanced security. 
image caption
4/5 4. Cutting-Edge Display: Setting a new standard, the smartphone features a Punch Hole Display, 90Hz refresh rate, 6.6" screen, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits peak brightness, and HD+ resolution for an immersive visual experience. 
image caption
5/5 5. Powerful Performance: Driven by MediaTek's Helio G36 Octa-Core Processor, the Infinix Smart 8 ensures seamless performance. It touts a 5000mAh battery with Type-C charging.
Infinix Smart 8 Plus
View all Images
The Infinix Smart 8 Plus is announced at Rs. 7999. (Infinix)

Infinix launched its new budget smartphone, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus in India today, March 1. The smartphone comes with unique offerings such as Magic Ring, AI dual rear camera, and much more. It is an addition to the Infinix Smart 8 series which includes Smart 8 and Smart 8 HD, all in the budget range. From features, specifications to price, know all about the new Infinix Smart 8 Plus.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus: Features and specifications

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz screen refresh rate. It also offers a 180Hz touch sampling rate for smooth navigation and 500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is equipped with a 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM. It also offers expandable storage up to 2TB via microSD card, while the RAM can also be virtually expanded by 4GB.

Also read: Infinix Smart 8 review: Awe-inspiring design with 'Magic Ring' at a pocket-friendly price

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For photography, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus features a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera which is paired with an AI-backed sensor. Alongside the camera sensor, the phone features a quad-LED Ring Flash unit. On the front, the smartphone features an 8MP selfie camera. It also supports a Dynamic Island-like feature which is called Magic Ring. It is a pill-shaped bar that showcases notifications, battery percentages, and more.

For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery which supports 18W wired fast charging. The smartphone runs on the company's XOS 13 which is based on Android version 13. Additionally, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus: Pricing and availability

In terms of pricing, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus is priced at Rs. 7999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The sale of the smartphone will begin on March 9, 2024, and will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Also, read other top stories today:

Bill Gates praises Indian Innovation! Gates feels that India has made rapid strides in Digital Public Infrastucture and there has been a lot of improvement in key areas. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Microsoft startup aims to build AI software! Synth Labs is primarily focused on building software, some of it open source, to help a range of companies ensure that their AI systems act according to their intentions. Read more here.

Gemini gets Calendar access! Google's AI chatbot can now perform several tasks for you including creating an event or reviewing the upcoming events of the day. Know how to use it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Mar, 19:00 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Infinix Smart 8 Plus with Magic Ring launched in India! From features to price, know all about it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets