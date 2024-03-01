Infinix Smart 8 Plus with Magic Ring launched in India! From features to price, know all about it

Infinix launched its new budget smartphone, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus in India today, March 1. The smartphone comes with unique offerings such as Magic Ring, AI dual rear camera, and much more. It is an addition to the Infinix Smart 8 series which includes Smart 8 and Smart 8 HD, all in the budget range. From features, specifications to price, know all about the new Infinix Smart 8 Plus.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus: Features and specifications

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz screen refresh rate. It also offers a 180Hz touch sampling rate for smooth navigation and 500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is equipped with a 12nm MediaTek Helio G36 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM. It also offers expandable storage up to 2TB via microSD card, while the RAM can also be virtually expanded by 4GB.

Also read: Infinix Smart 8 review: Awe-inspiring design with 'Magic Ring' at a pocket-friendly price

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For photography, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus features a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera which is paired with an AI-backed sensor. Alongside the camera sensor, the phone features a quad-LED Ring Flash unit. On the front, the smartphone features an 8MP selfie camera. It also supports a Dynamic Island-like feature which is called Magic Ring. It is a pill-shaped bar that showcases notifications, battery percentages, and more.

For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery which supports 18W wired fast charging. The smartphone runs on the company's XOS 13 which is based on Android version 13. Additionally, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Infinix Smart 8 Plus: Pricing and availability

In terms of pricing, the Infinix Smart 8 Plus is priced at Rs. 7999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The sale of the smartphone will begin on March 9, 2024, and will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Also, read other top stories today:

Bill Gates praises Indian Innovation! Gates feels that India has made rapid strides in Digital Public Infrastucture and there has been a lot of improvement in key areas. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Microsoft startup aims to build AI software! Synth Labs is primarily focused on building software, some of it open source, to help a range of companies ensure that their AI systems act according to their intentions. Read more here.

Gemini gets Calendar access! Google's AI chatbot can now perform several tasks for you including creating an event or reviewing the upcoming events of the day. Know how to use it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!