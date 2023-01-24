iOS 16.3 update is rolling out, fixes iPhone 14 Pro critical bug

Apple releases a new iOS 16.3 update for all iPhones with support for HomePod 2nd Gen, new watchOS 9.3 also releases.

Apple has just released the iOS 16.3 update for iPhones and there are a lot of new things on board. The update has been in beta for a while and brings in fixes to several critical issues on iPhones. Additionally, the update also comes with support for the new HomePod 2nd Gen, and there is also a new update for Apple Watch. The iPads are also getting the new iPadOS 16.3 update. Apple has already made the update patch live and you simply need to check for it from the Settings app.

In order to check for the new update patch, here is what you need to do. Head over to Settings and then tap on General. Under this section, head over to Software Update and check for the latest update package to appear. Once available, tap on Download and Install, and enter your Passcode to authenticate. The process is applicable on both iPhones and iPads.

iOS 16.3 update is now live

For iPhone users, the new update brings in a couple of new additions such as support for Security Keys for Apple ID. The support for the HomePod 2nd Gen is now also live. Other than that, all iPhone users are getting a new Unity wallpaper, which is also available on the Apple Watch with the watchOS 9.3 update.

Additionally, one of the major annoyances with accidental SOS calls has been fixed. You can now activate the Emergency SOS call by pressing and holding the power key along with either of the volume keys, and then need to release the buttons in order to activate the emergency calls.

Other than that, the iOS 16. 3 update also brings a couple of fixes and improvements. The alarming issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max has been fixed with this update. A bug in the Freeform app has also been fixed, one where strokes created with a finger or Apple Pencil won't appear on shared boards. A black wallpaper bug has also been fixed with this update patch. The issue of Siri not responding properly to music requests has also been addressed; the same goes for Siri issues in CarPlay.

The iPadOS 16.3 also brings the same improvements to the iPad. The watchOS 9.3 bring the Unity watchface along with a couple of bug fixes and performance improvements.