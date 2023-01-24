    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iOS 16.3 update is rolling out, fixes iPhone 14 Pro critical bug

    Apple releases a new iOS 16.3 update for all iPhones with support for HomePod 2nd Gen, new watchOS 9.3 also releases.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 24 2023, 10:35 IST
    iPhone 14 Pro Max: It is HERE, and we take a quick look
    image caption
    1/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max brings a new 48MP main camera in addition to the new 12MP ultrawide camera and the same old 12MP 3X telephoto camera. The front 12MP camera has an autofocus lens system.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max retains almost the same design as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Deep Purple colour variant is the new colour this here; we have got the Gold version with us. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max uses the new 4nm A16 Bionic chip that promises marginal performance gains over the A15 Bionic. AnTuTu scores show a performance gain of 28 percent in graphics and 19 percent in CPU. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. The 1Hz mode allows for an Always On Display for the first time on an iPhone and you can see your widgets as well as wallpaper. Peak brightness levels go up to 2000 nits. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max gets rid of the notch in favour of a pill-shaped Dynamic Island. Other than masking the cutouts, it changes shape to accommodate the icons and widgets. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    6/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at a price of Rs. 139,900 in India for the 128GB variant and goes up to Rs. 189,900 for the 1TB version.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
    View all Images
    iOS 16.3 update brings new features and a host of bug fixes. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Apple has just released the iOS 16.3 update for iPhones and there are a lot of new things on board. The update has been in beta for a while and brings in fixes to several critical issues on iPhones. Additionally, the update also comes with support for the new HomePod 2nd Gen, and there is also a new update for Apple Watch. The iPads are also getting the new iPadOS 16.3 update. Apple has already made the update patch live and you simply need to check for it from the Settings app.

    In order to check for the new update patch, here is what you need to do. Head over to Settings and then tap on General. Under this section, head over to Software Update and check for the latest update package to appear. Once available, tap on Download and Install, and enter your Passcode to authenticate. The process is applicable on both iPhones and iPads.

    iOS 16.3 update is now live

    For iPhone users, the new update brings in a couple of new additions such as support for Security Keys for Apple ID. The support for the HomePod 2nd Gen is now also live. Other than that, all iPhone users are getting a new Unity wallpaper, which is also available on the Apple Watch with the watchOS 9.3 update.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Additionally, one of the major annoyances with accidental SOS calls has been fixed. You can now activate the Emergency SOS call by pressing and holding the power key along with either of the volume keys, and then need to release the buttons in order to activate the emergency calls.

    Other than that, the iOS 16. 3 update also brings a couple of fixes and improvements. The alarming issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max has been fixed with this update. A bug in the Freeform app has also been fixed, one where strokes created with a finger or Apple Pencil won't appear on shared boards. A black wallpaper bug has also been fixed with this update patch. The issue of Siri not responding properly to music requests has also been addressed; the same goes for Siri issues in CarPlay.

    The iPadOS 16.3 also brings the same improvements to the iPad. The watchOS 9.3 bring the Unity watchface along with a couple of bug fixes and performance improvements.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Jan, 10:17 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iOS 16.3 update is rolling out, fixes iPhone 14 Pro critical bug
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games