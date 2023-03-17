    Trending News

    iOS 16.4 update to bring an exciting new feature for iPhone users

    The iOS 16.4 update will give a reason to rejoice to Podcast app fans. The app gets a bunch of new features that makes its usability much easier. Check details.

    Mar 17 2023, 18:53 IST
    Know all about the changes to the Podcast app that will soon come to iPhone users via iOS 16.4 update. (Unsplash)

    Yesterday, Apple seeded the fourth beta version of the iOS 16.4 update. This will be accessible as public betas to Apple Developer Program members for testing purposes. This means that the iOS 16.4 global release date is just around the corner as usually Apple seeds 4 to 5 beta versions before rolling out the OS update to all iPhone users around the world. And seeing how the fourth beta was sent out just a week after the third one, it should not take Apple too long before sending the update out. And if you are a fan of the Podcast app, then you should know everything new that the app will be getting this update.

    iOS 16.4 update to bring new changes to the Podcast app

    Apple recently announced new changes for the Podcast app in its blog post to let the users know what they will be getting in the new and updated Podcast app. The changes can be clubbed under 5 different categories. Check them below.

    Channels in Library: One of the biggest changes to the app is to the channel list. Users will be able to find and browse all of their podcast channels in one place on iPhone. And when a listener follows a show that is part of a channel, the channel will automatically appear in a new section of their Library. By allowing users to access all their channels in one place, Apple is making it easier for users to stay up to date with the latest episodes and shows.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Up Next improvements: The Up Next queue is also getting a big feature upgrade. It will now include episodes listeners have saved to their Library and episodes that they play from shows they do not follow. The latest episodes from recently followed shows appear at the start of Up Next. Also, episodes categorized with a “bonus” episode type will appear in Up Next.

    Enhancements to episode presentation: Listeners can now see how many episodes are available for them at the top of each show page. Subscriber episodes will also display the name of the associated subscription.

    CarPlay enhancements: Listeners will be able to access their Up Next and Recently Played queues from Listen Now in CarPlay. Passengers can also explore new editorially curated podcast recommendations from the Browse tab.

    Precise analytics: Hosting providers and third-party podcasting services can now precisely identify listening from Apple Podcasts.

