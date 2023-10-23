Icon

iOS 17.1 may release tomorrow: Here's what to expect from this major update

iOS 17.1 is set to make its debut soon! It is likely packed with exciting features and crucial bug fixes. Explore what's in store.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 23 2023, 14:32 IST
Icon
Finally! iOS 17 lets users hyperlink text in iPhone mail app
iOS 17
1/7 Apple is expected to officially introduce the new operating system of the iPhone, iOS 17 along with iPhone 15 series at the Apple event happening on September 12, 2023. Apple already gave a sneak peek of the iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 and some of its features include Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, and more. (Unsplash)
iOS 17
2/7 The iOS 17 is now in the beta testing phase, where the company is constantly exploring and testing new features. The testing will ensure that there are no problems in the upcoming operating system.  (Unsplash)
iOS 17
3/7 According to a shared post by Federico Viticci, iPhone’s Mail app will now enable users to hyperlink any word while drafting the mail. However, users will get this update after the official launch and they will have to download the update on their iPhones. (AP)
iOS 17
4/7 Apple has introduced several updates, but somehow it never enabled users to hyperlink anything in the iPhone mail app. Now, with this Mail app's new features, users can avoid sharing long URLs separately. (Apple)
iOS 17
5/7 To hyperlink a text, first copy the URL you want to add to the email. Then while creating an email you have to first write the message that you want the recipient to get. After drafting, long press the selected word you want to hyperlink. (Apple)
iOS 17
6/7 A floating pop-up tab will appear on your iPhone screen. There, you’ll see a new “Add Link” option. Tap and paste the link. However, note that this feature will only be available after your iPhone gets updated with iOS 17.  (Unsplash)
iOS 17
7/7 Note that the above-mentioned Mail app feature is based on a rumour and has not been confirmed by Apple yet. The actual feature will be discovered after the actual release and when it will be rolled out to the public.  (Apple)
iOS 17
icon View all Images
iOS 17.1: Exciting new features and bug fixes await in the upcoming iOS 17.1 update. (Apple)

iOS 17.1, the much-anticipated update for Apple's mobile operating system, is on the horizon after a month of extensive beta testing. This forthcoming release brings a host of new features, bug fixes, and performance enhancements. Let's dive into what you can expect.

Release Date and Regulatory Influence

While Apple has not officially disclosed the release date for iOS 17.1, the general expectation is that it will launch on Tuesday, October 24. Interestingly, French regulators played a role in predicting this release date due to their concerns about the radiation levels of the iPhone 12. French authorities had found that the iPhone 12 exceeded radiation exposure testing limits, 9to5Mac reported.

In response to these concerns, iOS 17.1 introduces modifications to how the iPhone 12 handles off-body states, eliminating a behavior that increased power allowances when the device was off-body, as on a table. This adjustment aligns with French testing standards. However, the likely date of release was inadvertently revealed by the French authorities when they informed the public about when the iPhone 12 issue will be fixed by Apple.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

What's New in iOS 17.1?

Beyond addressing French regulatory concerns, iOS 17.1 introduces a variety of new features:

1. Enhanced AirDrop Features

The update brings an improved AirDrop feature, allowing transfers to continue over the internet even when devices move out of range. Users now have the option to use cellular data alongside Wi-Fi for AirDrop transfers.

2. Apple Music Upgrades

In iOS 17.1, you can now 'favorite' songs, albums, and playlists. The Music app includes new filtering options to display your favorites. Moreover, a library of artwork is available for customizing playlists. Users will find intelligent song suggestions at the bottom of their playlists to match the playlist's vibe.

3. Apple Wallet Features

For users in the United Kingdom, iOS 17.1 introduces Connected Cards, displaying bank account balances and transaction history. In the U.S., the feature is available through a direct partnership with Discover, although expansion to more banks is anticipated.

4. Photo Shuffle Options

iOS 17.1 addresses a long-standing issue with the Photo Shuffle feature on the Lock Screen. It now allows users to select a specific album for the Photo Shuffle.

5. Flashlight Indicator in Dynamic Island

The new flashlight indicator, which initially debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro, will now be available to iPhone 14 Pro users with iOS 17.1.

6. Bug Fixes

iOS 17.1 doesn't just bring new features; it also addresses numerous bugs and performance issues. Some of the fixes include improved Home key support for Matter locks, enhanced reliability for Screen Time settings syncing across devices, and resolution for issues related to custom ringtones and keyboard responsiveness.

This upcoming update promises to enhance the iOS experience for users worldwide, not only with exciting new features but also by rectifying persistent issues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 14:00 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iOS 17.1 may release tomorrow: Here's what to expect from this major update
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft and Nintendo are offering exciting discounts
Halloween looming, Microsoft, Nintendo cut prices on horror games; Doom Eternal to Diablo IV, check discounts
PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Sony Looks to Spider-Man to Boost PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon