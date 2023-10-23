iOS 17.1 may release tomorrow: Here's what to expect from this major update

iOS 17.1, the much-anticipated update for Apple's mobile operating system, is on the horizon after a month of extensive beta testing. This forthcoming release brings a host of new features, bug fixes, and performance enhancements. Let's dive into what you can expect.

Release Date and Regulatory Influence

While Apple has not officially disclosed the release date for iOS 17.1, the general expectation is that it will launch on Tuesday, October 24. Interestingly, French regulators played a role in predicting this release date due to their concerns about the radiation levels of the iPhone 12. French authorities had found that the iPhone 12 exceeded radiation exposure testing limits, 9to5Mac reported.

In response to these concerns, iOS 17.1 introduces modifications to how the iPhone 12 handles off-body states, eliminating a behavior that increased power allowances when the device was off-body, as on a table. This adjustment aligns with French testing standards. However, the likely date of release was inadvertently revealed by the French authorities when they informed the public about when the iPhone 12 issue will be fixed by Apple.

What's New in iOS 17.1?

Beyond addressing French regulatory concerns, iOS 17.1 introduces a variety of new features:

1. Enhanced AirDrop Features

The update brings an improved AirDrop feature, allowing transfers to continue over the internet even when devices move out of range. Users now have the option to use cellular data alongside Wi-Fi for AirDrop transfers.

2. Apple Music Upgrades

In iOS 17.1, you can now 'favorite' songs, albums, and playlists. The Music app includes new filtering options to display your favorites. Moreover, a library of artwork is available for customizing playlists. Users will find intelligent song suggestions at the bottom of their playlists to match the playlist's vibe.

3. Apple Wallet Features

For users in the United Kingdom, iOS 17.1 introduces Connected Cards, displaying bank account balances and transaction history. In the U.S., the feature is available through a direct partnership with Discover, although expansion to more banks is anticipated.

4. Photo Shuffle Options

iOS 17.1 addresses a long-standing issue with the Photo Shuffle feature on the Lock Screen. It now allows users to select a specific album for the Photo Shuffle.

5. Flashlight Indicator in Dynamic Island

The new flashlight indicator, which initially debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro, will now be available to iPhone 14 Pro users with iOS 17.1.

6. Bug Fixes

iOS 17.1 doesn't just bring new features; it also addresses numerous bugs and performance issues. Some of the fixes include improved Home key support for Matter locks, enhanced reliability for Screen Time settings syncing across devices, and resolution for issues related to custom ringtones and keyboard responsiveness.

This upcoming update promises to enhance the iOS experience for users worldwide, not only with exciting new features but also by rectifying persistent issues.