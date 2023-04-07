iOS 17 update round up: Know the latest leaks, expected features and possible release date

In the recent months, the anticipation around the next major update of the iPhone operating system, namely iOS 17, has been building up among the users and Apple enthusiasts. Earlier reports indicated that iOS 17 would only include minor modifications without any significant features. However, according to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the upcoming iOS 17 update can introduce some ‘nice to have' features. He also revealed that Apple had changed its strategy and the iOS 17 update could get some interesting and new features. So, let us take a look at all the new information and leaks that have emerged around the iOS 17 update.

iOS 17 update release date

It is known that Apple will announce and unveil the iOS 17 update at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled to begin from June 5, 2023. However, that will not be the actual date of release for the update. In June, a developer beta version of the OS is likely to be released, followed by a public beta update roll out in July. The public rollout of the stable iOS 17 update is expected to come in September 2023 along with the iPhone 15 lineup.

iOS 17 update leaks and expected features

According to a MacRumors report, iOS 17 may roll out a redesigned Control Center. The update will bring both noticeable alterations as well as addition of some new features. Particulars around these changes were not revealed by the source. If this leak is true, then this would be the first time in 6 years that the iPhone users will see a design overhaul in the Control Center.

Apart from this, various reports have suggested that iOS 17 update, which has been codenamed Dawn, is likely to receive minor updates in terms of new features and the focus will be towards optimization and bug fixes. According to Gurman, this is because Apple is focused on the development of the AR/VR headset, which will be the company's first new hardware product since Apple Watch.

Do note, the information shared here is based on leaks and rumors and no official source has confirmed it. As such, take this information with a healthy amount of skepticism.

iOS 17 update: Supported devices

There is some conflict in the information around the devices that will support iOS 17. A tipster had revealed that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X can miss out on the iOS 17 update. However, another source came out and responded to the earlier leak claiming that all the devices that support iOS 16 will support iOS 17 as well. Interestingly, both the leakers have been credited in the past for revealing accurate information around Apple softwares. So, it remains to be seen whether all currently supported iPhones get the iOS 17 update or not.