iOS 17 update round up: Know the latest leaks, expected features and possible release date

Know the latest information around iOS 17 update in this round up. Find out the expected features, likely release dates and all the leaks and rumors around the upcoming iPhone OS update.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2023, 15:49 IST
Sports live to screen recording, here is what iOS 16.5 first public beta focuses on
iOS 16
1/5 iOS 16.4 update has been released for the iPhone users, and now Apple has started focusing on the next update- iOS 16.5. The company has even rolled out the first public beta of iOS 16.5 for testers. "Apple today (March 30) seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come two days after Apple provided the betas to developers," a report by MacRumors stated. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 In order to test the iOS 16.5 update, people who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can go to the Settings of their phone. Then click on General, select Software Update. Meanwhile, here is what the iOS 16.5 will bring to your iPhone. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 My Sports tab in Apple News: It seems like with iOS 16.5 Beta 1, a new Sports tab can be found at the bottom of the screen which will let users keep up to date with the news and performance of their preferred sports teams. (Unsplash)
iOS 16.5
4/5 Screen recording by Siri: According to 9to5Mac, this update is expected to allow Siri to start screen recording without any manual intervention. All you need to do is simply say "Hey Siri, start screen recording", and it will start capturing what's on your screen. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
5/5 Sports multi-view on Apple TV: The iOS 16.5 Beta 1 can allow users to stream up to four different sports simultaneously, giving users an opportunity to catch all the action live. (Unsplash)
iPhone
View all Images
Know all we know about the iOS 17 update. (Unsplash)

In the recent months, the anticipation around the next major update of the iPhone operating system, namely iOS 17, has been building up among the users and Apple enthusiasts. Earlier reports indicated that iOS 17 would only include minor modifications without any significant features. However, according to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the upcoming iOS 17 update can introduce some ‘nice to have' features. He also revealed that Apple had changed its strategy and the iOS 17 update could get some interesting and new features. So, let us take a look at all the new information and leaks that have emerged around the iOS 17 update.

iOS 17 update release date

It is known that Apple will announce and unveil the iOS 17 update at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled to begin from June 5, 2023. However, that will not be the actual date of release for the update. In June, a developer beta version of the OS is likely to be released, followed by a public beta update roll out in July. The public rollout of the stable iOS 17 update is expected to come in September 2023 along with the iPhone 15 lineup.

iOS 17 update leaks and expected features

According to a MacRumors report, iOS 17 may roll out a redesigned Control Center. The update will bring both noticeable alterations as well as addition of some new features. Particulars around these changes were not revealed by the source. If this leak is true, then this would be the first time in 6 years that the iPhone users will see a design overhaul in the Control Center.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apart from this, various reports have suggested that iOS 17 update, which has been codenamed Dawn, is likely to receive minor updates in terms of new features and the focus will be towards optimization and bug fixes. According to Gurman, this is because Apple is focused on the development of the AR/VR headset, which will be the company's first new hardware product since Apple Watch.

Do note, the information shared here is based on leaks and rumors and no official source has confirmed it. As such, take this information with a healthy amount of skepticism.

iOS 17 update: Supported devices

There is some conflict in the information around the devices that will support iOS 17. A tipster had revealed that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X can miss out on the iOS 17 update. However, another source came out and responded to the earlier leak claiming that all the devices that support iOS 16 will support iOS 17 as well. Interestingly, both the leakers have been credited in the past for revealing accurate information around Apple softwares. So, it remains to be seen whether all currently supported iPhones get the iOS 17 update or not.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 15:45 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iOS 17 update round up: Know the latest leaks, expected features and possible release date
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets