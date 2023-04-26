iOS 17 update to bring Mood Tracker to iPhones; Know how it will help you

As the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 approaches, a flurry of rumors and leaks surrounding the iOS 17 update have emerged. In the last couple of weeks, we have found out some of the new features the update can bring to the table. From app sideloading to the relocation of Siri, it can change the way you use your iPhone. And now, a new report has revealed that iOS 17 can also bring a Mood Tracker to the Health app. Users will be able to use it to keep track of their emotions throughout the day. Yes, that is exactly what it will do!

According to a Bloomberg report by Apple tipster Mark Gurman, “The tools for tracking emotion and managing vision conditions, such as nearsightedness, will be added to the health app this year. The initial version of the emotion tracker will let users log their mood, answer questions about their day and compare the results over time”. The report also revealed that the Health app might be brought to the iPad to increase the app's popularity.

iOS to introduce Mood Tracker to iPhones

The introduction of Mood Tracker to the iPhone is part of Apple's larger ambition of starting an AI-powered health coaching service. Internally known as Quartz, it will help users stay motivated to exercise, improve their food habits, and help them in sleeping better. The service will use data from the Apple Watch and AI to create tailored health coaching programs for users.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

It is believed that this is the main reason why Apple is focusing a lot on the Health app and other health-related features of its ecosystem. This is also the main reason behind bringing the Health app to iPad.

Coming to the Mood Tracker, for now, users will be able to keep track of their emotions, answer questions about how their day went, and view the results around mood patterns over time. In the future, Apple can use algorithms to determine a user's mood through the data collected from what they type, speech patterns, and other data they feed their Apple devices.

Apple is also working on blood pressure monitoring and noninvasive blood glucose monitoring features for the Apple Watch, which can also be part of the health coaching service.