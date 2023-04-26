iOS 17 update to bring Mood Tracker to iPhones; Know how it will help you

As per reports, iOS 17 update is expected to introduce a new Mood Tracker feature in the Health app. Check out what it might offer iPhone users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 26 2023, 19:59 IST
Top iOS 17 features that are likely to hit your iPhones SOON
image caption
1/5 A Twitter user "analyst941" has released a long list of expected iOS 17 features. First of all, they suggest additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone. (HT Tech)
iOS 16
4/5 iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. (Unsplash)
iPhone
5/5 Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit API's/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.  (Pexels)
iOS 17
View all Images
Know all about the new iOS 17 Mood Tracker feature. (Unsplash)

As the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 approaches, a flurry of rumors and leaks surrounding the iOS 17 update have emerged. In the last couple of weeks, we have found out some of the new features the update can bring to the table. From app sideloading to the relocation of Siri, it can change the way you use your iPhone. And now, a new report has revealed that iOS 17 can also bring a Mood Tracker to the Health app. Users will be able to use it to keep track of their emotions throughout the day. Yes, that is exactly what it will do!

According to a Bloomberg report by Apple tipster Mark Gurman, “The tools for tracking emotion and managing vision conditions, such as nearsightedness, will be added to the health app this year. The initial version of the emotion tracker will let users log their mood, answer questions about their day and compare the results over time”. The report also revealed that the Health app might be brought to the iPad to increase the app's popularity.

iOS to introduce Mood Tracker to iPhones

The introduction of Mood Tracker to the iPhone is part of Apple's larger ambition of starting an AI-powered health coaching service. Internally known as Quartz, it will help users stay motivated to exercise, improve their food habits, and help them in sleeping better. The service will use data from the Apple Watch and AI to create tailored health coaching programs for users.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It is believed that this is the main reason why Apple is focusing a lot on the Health app and other health-related features of its ecosystem. This is also the main reason behind bringing the Health app to iPad.

Coming to the Mood Tracker, for now, users will be able to keep track of their emotions, answer questions about how their day went, and view the results around mood patterns over time. In the future, Apple can use algorithms to determine a user's mood through the data collected from what they type, speech patterns, and other data they feed their Apple devices.

Apple is also working on blood pressure monitoring and noninvasive blood glucose monitoring features for the Apple Watch, which can also be part of the health coaching service.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Apr, 19:55 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iOS 17 update to bring Mood Tracker to iPhones; Know how it will help you
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the cheapest foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games leak: Sifu, Rachet and Clank, Sekiro and more
minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets