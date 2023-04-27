iOS 17 will bring all these goodies to your iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and more

Just a few days ago, a new report surfaced which dialed down the rumours regarding Apple doing a U-turn on sideloading of apps on iPhones with iOS 17. It was revealed that Apple might limit this feature to Europe, leaving the rest of the world without it. Apple is gearing up to reveal the iOS 17 at the WWDC 2023, which will take place from June 5 and although the event is still more than a month away, several leaks have already hinted at some of the exciting features iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and some others might be getting.

Now, another report has surfaced which lists more new features which could be coming to iPhones with the iOS 17 update.

iOS 17 new features

According to a report first spotted by 9to5Mac on Chinese platform Weibo, Apple could introduce more changes to iOS 17. What was originally expected to be just a ‘tune-up' release could now bring several new features to enhance the iPhone experience.

1. Apple Music overhaul

According to the report, Apple Music could get an overhaul with some of the biggest changes coming to Apple's music app. The iOS 17 update could reduce the on-screen text, in favour of graphics and images. Moreover, it could also allow users to view lyrics on the lockscreen directly.

2. Lock screen changes

iOS 17 could bring more lock screen changes. Apple introduced new ways of customizing the iPhone's lock screen with iOS 16 and iOS 17 could improve upon that by adding options for emojis, fonts and ‘other functions'. Additionally, the report states that Apple could also allow users to share lock screen designs, similar to sharing watch faces on Apple Watches.

3. Control Center

Although the report does not mention any specifics, it states that changes to Control Center could arrive with iOS 17. This goes along with a previous report which claimed that Apple could bring ‘radical changes' to the iPhone's Control Center.

4. Changes to Flashlight, App Library

Finally, the last of the notable changes could be introduced to the flashlight app with more fine-grained and ‘step-less' controls for brightness. Moreover, Apple could bring support for custom categories and other organization features in the App Library.

It should be noted that this information is based on speculations and not on any official announcements. Whether Apple brings any of the above-mentioned features of iOS 17 or not is certain. So, take this information with a grain of salt.