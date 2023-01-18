    Trending News

    iPhone 11 discount! Grab iPhone at just 15999 on Flipkart this way

    There’s a hot deal live on the iPhone 11 by Flipkart. Know the full discount details here.
    By: HT TECH
    Jan 18 2023, 12:06 IST
    1/5 Apple iPhone models are one of the most premium phones one can get considering the price range at which they are being launched. Also, after every latest launch, Apple decreases the price of its older iPhone models to make them accessible to larger masses. And now as per the latest details, Apple is expected to hike the price of its upcoming iPhone 15 series. If leaks are to be believed, Apple is going to charge you $200 more for the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra, the top end model that is expected to replace the Pro Max variant next year, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Check the details below. (HT Tech)
    2/5 Several leaks and reports have been claiming that the iPhone 15 series is going to bring several new and amazing changes and that it will be better than the iPhone 14 series in all respects. The iPhone 14 series faced a bit of criticism as it did not undergo several changes or got many updates compared to the earlier iPhone 13 series. (HT Tech)
    3/5 Want to know the reason behind the $200 price hike of the iPhone 15 Ultra compared to iPhone 14 Pro Max? According to LeaksApplePro tweet, "iPhone 15 Ultra will cost substantially more to manufacture than iPhone 14 Pro Max." According to a report by Forbes, "LeaksApplePro states that the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a starting price as high as $1299 — a $200 increase on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the biggest single generational jump in iPhone history." (HT Tech)
    4/5 The iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to come with a starting price tag of $1299 and can potentially rise as high as $1799 for the 1TB model. Also, according to LeaksApplePro,  the iPhone 15 Ultra will get a minimum of 256GB, which is double the current 128GB entry point. (Bloomberg)
    5/5 Notably, Apple is most likely to hike the prices of all the variants of the iPhone 15 series due to the costlier manufacturing processes and raw materials. (AFP)
    iPhone 11 can be yours with a huge discount on Flipkart this way. (Unsplash)

    The iPhone 11 was launched in 2019 and became an instantaneous hit. In fact, it became the best-selling smartphone globally for two consecutive years. Apple shipped nearly 65 million units of the iPhone 11 in 2020 alone. Although it is quite a few years old now, it can still hold up against today's smartphones. If you're looking for a smartphone which offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, the iPhone 11 could be one of the best options in the market. Although it is still relatively expensive, you can buy it with a huge discount right now.

    Flipkart has announced an amazing deal on the iPhone 11 where its price has been reduced to that of a budget smartphone! Check out the offer details here.

    iPhone 11 Discount

    The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for just Rs. 37999, and that's not all. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    iPhone 11 Exchange Offer

    Trading-in your old smartphone while purchasing a new one has numerous benefits. The first and foremost benefit is you get the new phone at a much cheaper price. Moreover, there's no point in having an old device simply lying around at home when it could be utilized by someone else. Lastly, it reduces your carbon footprint on the environment and helps reduce e-waste!

    Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 22000 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take the price of the iPhone 11 down to just Rs. 15999, which is an excellent deal!

    iPhone 11 Bank Offer

    You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Lastly, you can avail bank offers on the iPhone 11 to reduce its price even further. Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions, ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, and Citi Credit Card and EMI transactions.

    The deal is already live on Flipkart.

    First Published Date: 18 Jan, 12:05 IST
