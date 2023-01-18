iPhone 11 discount! Grab iPhone at just 15999 on Flipkart this way

There’s a hot deal live on the iPhone 11 by Flipkart. Know the full discount details here.

The iPhone 11 was launched in 2019 and became an instantaneous hit. In fact, it became the best-selling smartphone globally for two consecutive years. Apple shipped nearly 65 million units of the iPhone 11 in 2020 alone. Although it is quite a few years old now, it can still hold up against today's smartphones. If you're looking for a smartphone which offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, the iPhone 11 could be one of the best options in the market. Although it is still relatively expensive, you can buy it with a huge discount right now.

Flipkart has announced an amazing deal on the iPhone 11 where its price has been reduced to that of a budget smartphone! Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 11 Discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for just Rs. 37999, and that's not all. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.

iPhone 11 Exchange Offer

Trading-in your old smartphone while purchasing a new one has numerous benefits. The first and foremost benefit is you get the new phone at a much cheaper price. Moreover, there's no point in having an old device simply lying around at home when it could be utilized by someone else. Lastly, it reduces your carbon footprint on the environment and helps reduce e-waste!

Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 22000 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take the price of the iPhone 11 down to just Rs. 15999, which is an excellent deal!

iPhone 11 Bank Offer

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Lastly, you can avail bank offers on the iPhone 11 to reduce its price even further. Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions, ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, and Citi Credit Card and EMI transactions.

The deal is already live on Flipkart.