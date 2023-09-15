iPhone 11 gets a massive price cut! Check discounts, exchange offers, more

The iPhone 11, which has maintained its title as the world's best-selling smartphone, even after four years, is now available at a special price of Rs. 37999 with a 13 percent discount. In terms of specifications, the iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, an A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP dual-camera system. Customers can choose from various EMI options to make owning this popular smartphone more accessible. Additionally, HDFC Bank Cardholders can take advantage of extra discounts on Flipkart.

So, if you're looking to enter the Apple ecosystem but don't want to splash out a premium for the high-end iPhones, then check out the offers live on the iPhone 11.

Exciting discount:

The original price of the iPhone 11 is Rs. 43900, but with a 13 percent discount, it is now available for just Rs. 37999. Customers can opt for a convenient no-cost EMI option, making it affordable for as low as Rs. 6334 per month. Additionally, standard EMI plans are also available for those who prefer different payment terms. This deal offers a fantastic opportunity for individuals to own this popular smartphone without straining their finances.

Other offers:

Enjoy exclusive HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Card discounts on Flipkart! Buyers can get Rs. 450 off on 3-month EMI transactions, Rs. 900 off on 6-month EMI transactions, and Rs. 900 off on 9-month EMI transactions, all with a minimum transaction value of Rs. 15000. Additionally, receive an extra Rs. 5000 off, including cashback/coupon benefits. Similar offers are also available on other variants of the iPhone 11 as well.

iPhone 11: Why should you buy it?

The iPhone 11, released in September 2019, is the base iPhone in the iPhone 11 lineup that includes two other smartphones. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, an A13 Bionic chip for fast performance, and a 12MP dual-camera system for improved photography. Apple has confirmed that it will also get the upcoming iOS 17 update and it will bring exciting new features for iPhone owners to enjoy. With its fast processor, good cameras, and decent battery life, it provides great value for its price.