Icon

iPhone 11 gets a massive price cut! Check discounts, exchange offers, more

If you’re looking to enter the Apple ecosystem, then you can grab the iPhone 11 with a 13 percent discount, in addition to other offers. Check the details of this deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 15 2023, 15:01 IST
Icon
Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 launched! Check price and much more now
Apple iPhone 11 is available at huge discount on Flipkart.
1/5 Apple 2023 event: This year’s most anticipated event is finally here. Apple has just launched the most awaited smartphone of the year - iPhone 15. Are you excited to know all about it? But mostly you would be wondering if this will be in your budget or not. You can check the iPhone 15 price below. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Apple has finally revealed the price of the iPhone 15! You can now buy the iPhone 15 starting at $799. This puts an end to the rumors about the iPhone 15 cost that have been doing the rounds all these months. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island which was introduced for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak of 1600 nits HDR brightness, 2000 nits in sunlight, and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five stunning new colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Pre-orders of these models will begin on Friday, September 15, and they will be available for sale beginning Friday, September 22.  (Apple)
Apple iPhone 11 is available at huge discount on Flipkart.
5/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island  which was introduced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak brightness of 1600 nits HDR, 2000 nits in sunlight and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
Apple iPhone 11 is available at huge discount on Flipkart.
View all Images
Apple iPhone 11 is available at huge discount on Flipkart. (Apple)

The iPhone 11, which has maintained its title as the world's best-selling smartphone, even after four years, is now available at a special price of Rs. 37999 with a 13 percent discount. In terms of specifications, the iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, an A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP dual-camera system. Customers can choose from various EMI options to make owning this popular smartphone more accessible. Additionally, HDFC Bank Cardholders can take advantage of extra discounts on Flipkart.

So, if you're looking to enter the Apple ecosystem but don't want to splash out a premium for the high-end iPhones, then check out the offers live on the iPhone 11.

Exciting discount:

The original price of the iPhone 11 is Rs. 43900, but with a 13 percent discount, it is now available for just Rs. 37999. Customers can opt for a convenient no-cost EMI option, making it affordable for as low as Rs. 6334 per month. Additionally, standard EMI plans are also available for those who prefer different payment terms. This deal offers a fantastic opportunity for individuals to own this popular smartphone without straining their finances.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers:

Enjoy exclusive HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Card discounts on Flipkart! Buyers can get Rs. 450 off on 3-month EMI transactions, Rs. 900 off on 6-month EMI transactions, and Rs. 900 off on 9-month EMI transactions, all with a minimum transaction value of Rs. 15000. Additionally, receive an extra Rs. 5000 off, including cashback/coupon benefits. Similar offers are also available on other variants of the iPhone 11 as well.

iPhone 11: Why should you buy it?

The iPhone 11, released in September 2019, is the base iPhone in the iPhone 11 lineup that includes two other smartphones. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, an A13 Bionic chip for fast performance, and a 12MP dual-camera system for improved photography. Apple has confirmed that it will also get the upcoming iOS 17 update and it will bring exciting new features for iPhone owners to enjoy. With its fast processor, good cameras, and decent battery life, it provides great value for its price.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Sep, 15:01 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 11 gets a massive price cut! Check discounts, exchange offers, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
BGMI Hack: Top 7 tips to conquer the battlefield
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
Microsoft Paint app feature
Microsoft Paint app on Windows 11 now offers easy background removal; Know how to use It
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Arena tips to improve killing streak
ChatGPT
Need ChatGPT assistance on the go? Stop typing, speak to the AI chatbot instead; Know how to

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Matsya_6000
From space to sea! After Chandrayaan-3 success, India eyes Samudrayaan mission; check out Matsya 6000
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on

Trending Stories

WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Apple
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.
Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX: Weekly Agenda is here! Grab King Mummy outfit, Emerald Power Scythe and more
Starfield
Starfield tips and tricks: Know how to get infinite ammo without cheats; Check ‘Puddle robbery’ details
GTA 5
GTA 6 rumoured to offer 400 hours of gameplay, but it will cost you!
Minecraft
Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 is just around the corner; Know when, where to watch Minecraft Live
Forza Horizon 4
Xbox Game Pass Core to launch with 36 games today! Forza Horizon 4, Halo 5, Fallout 4 and more; check list
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7
    iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
    apple_5
    iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
    Apple
    Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
    Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon