iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro user? Time to upgrade to iPhone 15 in 2023; what you may get

When it comes to buying a new smartphone, we always look for the latest and upgraded model that fits in our budget. And now with so many rumors and speculation revealing many upgrades and new features in the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series, especially the Pro models, fans are eagerly waiting for the lineup to hit the market. There are several reasons why an iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro and other smartphone users can switch to the Upcoming iPhone 15 series, especially the iPhone 15 Pro. Here are the expected features and upgrades the iPhone 15 Pro will be offering over the older iPhone models.

1. Chipset: The iPhone 12 Pro runs on A14 chipset while the iPhone 14 Pro is powered by A16 chipset, which is claimed to be much faster than the iPhone 12 Pro. Now taking a step forward, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is speculated to be equipped with A17 chipset.

2. Thinner bezels: It is being said that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is all set to break the record by getting thinnest bezels of any smartphone. The record is currently held by Xiaomi 13 having 1.81mm bezel and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get a cover plate black bezel width of 1.55mm. The information has been leaked by Ice Universe via a tweet saying, "iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm. (S22 and S23 ≈1.95mm，iPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm)."

3. Camera enhancements: Existing iPhone users upgrading to iPhone 15 Pro will get a big camera enhancement. According to a report by MacRumors, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to gets a 48-megapixel Wide lens, an upgraded front camera with autofocus, increased optical zoom, sensor-shift image stabilization, Macro mode, Cinematic mode, Action mode, Photographic Styles, and more.

4. USB-C port: Apple is expected to switch to USB-C port from lightning with the iPhone 15 Pro.

5. Titanium frame and solid-state buttons: The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to get a titanium frame instead of stainless steel. The phone is also stated to have solid-state volume, power, and mute buttons.