    iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro user? Time to upgrade to iPhone 15 in 2023; what you may get

    If you have ben using iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro, then it is about time you switch to a new iPhone in 2023. If you are thinking along that way, then know what iPhone 15 Pro will bring.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 19 2023, 14:32 IST
    Impressive! NEW iOS 16.4 beta reveals exciting features for iPhones
    image caption
    1/6 Apple is now rolling out the third beta update of iOS 16.4 and your iPhones will soon get new and exciting features coming along with the iOS 16.4 update.   (Unsplash)
    image caption
    2/6 And what is exciting in iOS 16.4 update? The update includes a bunch of new emojis with Unicode 15.0. Some of them include Wi-Fi symbols, jellyfish, flute, and more.  (Pixabay)
    image caption
    3/6 It will also tweak Apple Music and Podcast apps and they will no longer show pop ups in the middle of the screen. Apart from this, the update will support 5G Standalone, a new HomeKit architecture, and more.  (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    4/6 Moreover, there will be Web Push notification. If you add a supported web app to your Home Screen, you can optionally receive push notifications from it. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    5/6 If you have previously installed a public beta of iOS 16.4, you can update to the latest version by accessing Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The current update's build number is 20E5229e, 9to5Mac report informed.  (Unsplash)
    image caption
    6/6 Apple IOS 16.4 update is expected to be released to everyone in March or April, the report suggested. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    View all Images
    Know why you can switch to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro. (HT Tech)

    When it comes to buying a new smartphone, we always look for the latest and upgraded model that fits in our budget. And now with so many rumors and speculation revealing many upgrades and new features in the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series, especially the Pro models, fans are eagerly waiting for the lineup to hit the market. There are several reasons why an iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro and other smartphone users can switch to the Upcoming iPhone 15 series, especially the iPhone 15 Pro. Here are the expected features and upgrades the iPhone 15 Pro will be offering over the older iPhone models.

    1. Chipset: The iPhone 12 Pro runs on A14 chipset while the iPhone 14 Pro is powered by A16 chipset, which is claimed to be much faster than the iPhone 12 Pro. Now taking a step forward, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is speculated to be equipped with A17 chipset.

    2. Thinner bezels: It is being said that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is all set to break the record by getting thinnest bezels of any smartphone. The record is currently held by Xiaomi 13 having 1.81mm bezel and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get a cover plate black bezel width of 1.55mm. The information has been leaked by Ice Universe via a tweet saying, "iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm. (S22 and S23 ≈1.95mm，iPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm)."

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    3. Camera enhancements: Existing iPhone users upgrading to iPhone 15 Pro will get a big camera enhancement. According to a report by MacRumors, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to gets a 48-megapixel Wide lens, an upgraded front camera with autofocus, increased optical zoom, sensor-shift image stabilization, Macro mode, Cinematic mode, Action mode, Photographic Styles, and more.

    4. USB-C port: Apple is expected to switch to USB-C port from lightning with the iPhone 15 Pro.

    5. Titanium frame and solid-state buttons: The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to get a titanium frame instead of stainless steel. The phone is also stated to have solid-state volume, power, and mute buttons.

    First Published Date: 19 Mar, 14:32 IST
