iPhone 12 Mini price slashed to as low as Rs. 20999! Get discounts, exchange offers on ‘Mini’ iPhone

Searching for a premium yet pocketable smartphone? Check out this Flipkart deal on the iPhone 12 Mini which slashes the price by a huge amount.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 15 2023, 08:21 IST
The iPhone 12 Mini packs iPhone 12’s internals in a compact form factor. (Unsplash)

In the last few years, we have been witnessing smartphones getting bigger and bigger. Apple's 2011 ‘flagship' iPhone 4S, which had a mere 3.5-inch display, doesn't hold a candle to the massive 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. But this growing trend poses a challenge to people who want smartphones that are still pocketable and don't require clothing with big pockets. We have been searching for the best, yet pocketable smartphones that are a good buy in today's time and the iPhone 12 Mini is one of the best options you can go for, we have found.

It is the last of Apple's ‘Mini' smartphones and offers all the bells and whistles of the iPhone 12 but in a compact 5.4-inch design. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, which is only a generation behind. Although it is still priced at a hefty amount, we have found a Flipkart deal for you that reduces the price of the smartphone to as low as Rs. 20999 with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits!

iPhone 12 Mini discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart. However, the e-commerce platform has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini, and you can buy it for just Rs. 20999. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 50999, giving you a massive initial discount of Rs. 8901. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer

Flipkart is also offering great exchange offers on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 30000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum discount offered, you can purchase the iPhone 12 Mini for just Rs. 20999!

However, do note that the exchange discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

iPhone 12 Mini Bank offers

iPhone 12 Mini buyers can get a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Moreover, you get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023. If paying that amount in one go is not possible, you can also avail the no-cost EMI option.

First Published Date: 15 May, 08:20 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets