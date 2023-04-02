iPhone 14, iPhone 13 get HUGE price cuts! Save 37000 now, but which one should you buy?

Flipkart is offering amazing price cuts on both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. You can save a whopping amount of Rs. 37000 on the devices. Check details.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 02 2023, 14:58 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 13
View all Images
Save a whopping Rs. 37000 on iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 on Flipkart. Here is how. (HT Tech/Unsplash)

After the launch of the iPhone 14 series, the price of the iPhone 13 dropped and now ecommerce platforms are offering amazing discounts on it. But what if we tell you that you will be able to save a whopping amount of Rs. 37000 on both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 today on Flipkart? Yes, the deal is real! So, which one will you buy? Check the offers below before deciding.

iPhone 14 price drop on Flipkart

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 has received a discount of 9 percent leading to a drop in its price from Rs. 79900 to Rs. 71999. This means that you can straight away save Rs. 7901 on the device. While, for further price reduction, you can opt for the exchange offer. On exchanging your old smartphone, you can save further up to Rs. 30000 off on the discounted rate of the iPhone. On combining both the discount and exchange offer, the price of the iPhone 14 can come down to Rs. 41999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDJVSDMY

iPhone 13 price drop on Flipkart

The 128GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 13 can be grabbed today at a discount of 11 percent for Rs. 61999, against Rs. 69900. Similar to the iPhone 14, here too you can opt for the exchange offer to get further reduction of up to Rs. 30000, bringing the cost of the phone down to Rs. 31999. Bank offers can also be availed on both the devices.

B09G9HD6PD

iPhone 14 or iPhone 13: Which one to buy

There is a difference of Rs. 10000 in the price of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. If budget is your focus you can opt for iPhone 13. While, if you want the latest iPhone model, buying iPhone 14 can be your choice. You can also take your decision depending upon the features and specifications of the device and your requirements. Do remember that the iPhone 13 can do almost about everything that iPhone 14 can.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 14:58 IST
