iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: How do these phones stack up?

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Both smartphones pack a powerful camera system, but which of them edges ahead in the race? Find out.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 28 2023, 22:56 IST
In Pics: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price and more on launch
Samsung in the Unpacked event announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will start at $1799. Starting July 26, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available for pre-order in select markets and will go on general sale on August 11. The foldable Colour options include Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream. 
Samsung in the Unpacked event announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will start at $1799. Starting July 26, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available for pre-order in select markets and will go on general sale on August 11. The foldable Colour options include Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 processor has been upgraded with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for enhanced performance and smooth gameplay. With a CPU clocked at 3.36GHz and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, the new setup delivers an 18% boost in CPU and a 32% increase in GPU performance. The phone has been launched in three storage variants of 12 GB RAM with 1TB internal storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. 
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 processor has been upgraded with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for enhanced performance and smooth gameplay. With a CPU clocked at 3.36GHz and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, the new setup delivers an 18% boost in CPU and a 32% increase in GPU performance. The phone has been launched in three storage variants of 12 GB RAM with 1TB internal storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a triple camera setup of a 50 MP wide-angle camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 10 MP cover camera and a 4MP under-display camera. The camera offers 30X space zoom that includes 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. In addition, it features AI super resolution technology.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a triple camera setup of a 50 MP wide-angle camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 10 MP cover camera and a 4MP under-display camera. The camera offers 30X space zoom that includes 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. In addition, it features AI super resolution technology.
image caption
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by a dual battery setup of 4400 mAh just like its predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 4. The phone supports 25W wired charging that charges 50% within 30 minutes as well as 10W wireless charging.
image caption
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X  display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.  It has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the outside with the same refresh rate as the main screen display.  The phone comes with 1750 nits of brightness that will keep you running in sunlight.
image caption
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports Android 13 operating system and One UI 5.1. The phone is made water-resistant and features a new Flex hinge that will enhance the fold experience with flexible shut angles.
iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
View all Images
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Know the best camera smartphone among the two behemoths.

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The race to the title of the best camera smartphone has once again opened up after Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Z Fold 5 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. The smartphone may have disappointed some fans due to the lack of major upgrades, but it still packs a powerful punch when it comes to its camera system. With as many as 5 cameras on the phone, the technology of an under-display camera definitely makes it a strong contender. But on the other hand, we have the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has made a name for itself in terms of camera performance. In our review of the phone, we were “left impressed by the way it handles colors as well as exposures”. So, which of these offers the best value? Let us take a look.

What the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers

The latest smartphone by Samsung features a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). It is accompanied by a 10MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and OIS, as well as a 12MP ultrawide sensor with 123 degrees field-of-view, to make up the rear module.

It also features a 10MP cover camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 4MP under-display camera to complete its entire camera stack.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 also comes with features such as Samsung's latest Nitrography mode for low light photography, 30x space zoom, multiple exposure shoot, and more. It can also record 8K videos at 24fps and 4K videos at 60fps.

That is a solid camera system for a diverse range of photography needs.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max camera stack

Make no mistakes, the iPhone 14 Pro Max may not feature as many cameras as its competitor, but it still makes a very convincing pitch. It sports a 48MP primary camera, the highest on any iPhone, with an f/1.8 aperture, and a sensor-shift OIS. Alongside, it also gets a 12MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom and OIS, as well as a 12MP ultrawide camera.

B0BDK63WMS-1

On the front, it features a 12MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/1.9. It gets some cool features such as an action mode and a cinematic mode, and it brings it all together with its new Phototonic Engine that creates detailed and vivid images.

In terms of videography, the smartphone is capable of recording 4K videos at up to 60fps and 1080p videos at up to 240fps. However, it does not support 8K video recording.

So, which one is better? The answer is not a simple one and we will have to wait to test out the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the real world before naming names, but for now, one thing is clear if anyone can dethrone the iPhone, it is Samsung's newest foldable, and that is saying a lot as it has not really offered any major upgrades to its camera hardware. And of course, there is the massive price gap between both to add to the uncertainty of it all.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 22:52 IST
