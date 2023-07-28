iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: How do these phones stack up?

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The race to the title of the best camera smartphone has once again opened up after Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Z Fold 5 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. The smartphone may have disappointed some fans due to the lack of major upgrades, but it still packs a powerful punch when it comes to its camera system. With as many as 5 cameras on the phone, the technology of an under-display camera definitely makes it a strong contender. But on the other hand, we have the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has made a name for itself in terms of camera performance. In our review of the phone, we were “left impressed by the way it handles colors as well as exposures”. So, which of these offers the best value? Let us take a look.

What the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers

The latest smartphone by Samsung features a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). It is accompanied by a 10MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and OIS, as well as a 12MP ultrawide sensor with 123 degrees field-of-view, to make up the rear module.

It also features a 10MP cover camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 4MP under-display camera to complete its entire camera stack.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 also comes with features such as Samsung's latest Nitrography mode for low light photography, 30x space zoom, multiple exposure shoot, and more. It can also record 8K videos at 24fps and 4K videos at 60fps.

That is a solid camera system for a diverse range of photography needs.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max camera stack

Make no mistakes, the iPhone 14 Pro Max may not feature as many cameras as its competitor, but it still makes a very convincing pitch. It sports a 48MP primary camera, the highest on any iPhone, with an f/1.8 aperture, and a sensor-shift OIS. Alongside, it also gets a 12MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom and OIS, as well as a 12MP ultrawide camera.

On the front, it features a 12MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/1.9. It gets some cool features such as an action mode and a cinematic mode, and it brings it all together with its new Phototonic Engine that creates detailed and vivid images.

In terms of videography, the smartphone is capable of recording 4K videos at up to 60fps and 1080p videos at up to 240fps. However, it does not support 8K video recording.

So, which one is better? The answer is not a simple one and we will have to wait to test out the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the real world before naming names, but for now, one thing is clear if anyone can dethrone the iPhone, it is Samsung's newest foldable, and that is saying a lot as it has not really offered any major upgrades to its camera hardware. And of course, there is the massive price gap between both to add to the uncertainty of it all.