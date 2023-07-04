iPhone 14 Pro price cut on Flipkart; check what you need to pay now

If you are looking to buy an iPhone with a discount, then this Flipkart deal is for you. Before you proceed to the details about the deal, you should first check why you should consider buying the iPhone 14 Pro. This iPhone comes with a 16 Bionic Chip with 6 Core Processor. The smartphone also comes with an amazing triple camera setup of 48MP + 12MP + 12MP and a front camera of 12MP. It features 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. iPhone 14 Pro comes in four major colour options that are grey, black, white and gold, sporting stunning looks. It is considered as one of the fastest smartphones in the world.

Discount

Flipkart is offering a 7 percent initial discount on iPhone 14 Pro, making its price fall from Rs.129900 to Rs.119999.

Exchange Deal

Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal where you can get a discount up to Rs.35000 by trading in your old smartphone. However, the discount depends on the resale value of the device you trade-in.

Bank offers

Flipkart is also offering several banks offers such as:

1. You can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

2. You can also get Rs. 3000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions.

3. Customers can also get Rs. 3000 Off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions

By taking advantage of these bank offers you can reduce the price of the smartphone and make the deal more beneficial for you.