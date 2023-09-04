Surprise! India could be one of the first countries to get iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 series will reportedly be available in India just 10 days after its global debut, making it one of the first countries to receive the new flagship device.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 18:49 IST
iPhone 15 launch: Bigger and better cameras - what to expect from the upcoming flagship
iPhone 15
1/5 The iPhone 15 is almost here, and there's a lot of buzz about what it might bring. Some say it could have some really cool features like solid buttons and faster charging with USB-C. But one thing people are really excited about is the camera. (Pixabay)
2/5 The iPhone 14 Pro already has an amazing camera. It can take pictures that look like they were snapped by a professional photographer or from a DSLR. So, what could Apple do to make the iPhone 15 camera even better? Well, here's what the rumours are saying. Remember, these are just rumours, and we won't know for sure until Apple tells us, probably during the iPhone launch event on September 12. (Apple)
3/5 Big Camera Changes for iPhone 15: With the last iPhone, the iPhone 14, Apple did not change the camera too much from the iPhone 13. But now, one of the most exciting whispers comes from industry analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), who says that the regular iPhone 15 is going to have a much better camera. Instead of a 12-megapixel camera, it might have a 48-megapixel camera. This means your photos could look much clearer, especially when you zoom in. (Apple)
4/5 New Image Sensors: Also, the new iPhone 15 might have a fancy sensor that can capture more light. Why is that important? Well, when a camera can catch more light, it can take better pictures. It's cool that Apple is putting this new technology in the regular iPhone 15, not just the fancier Pro models. (Apple)
5/5 These new camera sensors might be bigger than the ones in the last regular iPhone, the iPhone 14. So, you get a big upgrade without having to go for the fanciest, most expensive phone. That's good news for people who love taking pictures! (Apple)
iPhone 14 Pro
The iPhone 15 series will be unveiled at Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

India has been one of Apple's biggest markets for years, and it has recently become a major source of exports as well. Last year, Apple manufactured nearly $7.5 billion worth of iPhones that were made locally, which accounts for almost 7 percent of all the iPhones the company makes. With its iPhone 15 series, Apple could also give Indian citizens an incentive by making it one of the first countries to get its newest flagship iPhone, the iPhone 15 series. This is a significant change from yesteryears when it used to take a long period before the latest iPhones reached the country.

iPhone 15 in India

When Apple debuted the iPhone 14 last year, the iPhones that were locally manufactured at the Foxconn plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, hit the stores almost a month after its launch. This is despite Foxonn kicking off manufacturing just 10 days after its global debut. However, according to a report by the Economic Times, people familiar with the matter said that Apple has made preparations this year and the made-in-India iPhone 15 will reportedly be available on the shelves with just a 10-day lag.

As per the report, Apple has already begun manufacturing the iPhone 15 at its Tamil Nadu plant, and these devices will initially be supplied to the local market to keep up with the demands, before commencing export to the US and Europe in mid-December.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For the unaware, Apple started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India about 6 months after it launched. With the launch of the iPhone 14, Apple narrowed this window to just two months, as the production of the standard iPhone 14 commenced in November 2022.

However, it is important to note that only the standard iPhone models are manufactured in India, while the Pro and Pro Max variants are still assembled at Apple's Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, China. This is perhaps the reason behind delays faced by potential iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max customers last year, as the production was affected by stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

iPhone 15 launch event

Apple has announced the date of its iPhone 15 launch event which has been termed as ‘Wonderlust'. The event is set to take place on September 12 at 10:00 AM PT/10:30 PM IST. The event is expected to be headlined by the launch of Apple's new iPhones which will include four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It could also launch the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with a USB Type-C port. However, since the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. The actual details will only be known when Apple unveils its iPhone 15 series at the ‘Wonderlust' event on September 12.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 11:34 IST
