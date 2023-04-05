iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus set to be hit badly! May not have this crucial feature

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could miss out on a crucial feature, according to reports. Here's what we know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 05 2023, 17:34 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
iPhone 15 series will launch at an Apple event in September. (Unsplash)

The hype around Apple's next iPhone, the iPhone 15 series, has been building up. Several leaks and reports detailing various features of the devices have only added fuel to the fire. While the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a major overhaul, the standard models will only get subtle upgrades as per reports. Now, a recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could miss out on a crucial feature, one which the Pro models of iPhone have had since iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 15 setback

According to a report by analyst Ross Young, the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are set to miss out on the ProMotion display again this year. Apple first introduced the ProMotion display with the iPhone 13 Pro models and the feature has been reserved for the Pro variants of iPhones so far. It got an upgrade with the iPhone 14 Pro models with the addition of an always-on display.

The report has revealed that the 120Hz refresh rate won't hit the standard iPhones until 2025, meaning that the standard iPhone models will be stuck with the LTPS displays instead of the ProMotion LTPO display. That is a setback for Apple enthusiasts who were hoping to see 120Hz refresh rate in the upcoming iPhones, especially when not just other flagships but numerous lower budget smartphones offer high refresh rates.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 17 changes

Young further revealed that the iPhone 17, which will reportedly come out in 2025, could be set for a major change. It will not only get 120Hz as standard on all iPhones, but Apple could also move the Face ID camera under the display on the standard models. The Pro models will probably retain the new Dynamic Island with the hole-punch design which debuted last year with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 17:33 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus set to be hit badly! May not have this crucial feature
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets