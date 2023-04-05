iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus set to be hit badly! May not have this crucial feature

The hype around Apple's next iPhone, the iPhone 15 series, has been building up. Several leaks and reports detailing various features of the devices have only added fuel to the fire. While the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a major overhaul, the standard models will only get subtle upgrades as per reports. Now, a recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could miss out on a crucial feature, one which the Pro models of iPhone have had since iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 15 setback

According to a report by analyst Ross Young, the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are set to miss out on the ProMotion display again this year. Apple first introduced the ProMotion display with the iPhone 13 Pro models and the feature has been reserved for the Pro variants of iPhones so far. It got an upgrade with the iPhone 14 Pro models with the addition of an always-on display.

The report has revealed that the 120Hz refresh rate won't hit the standard iPhones until 2025, meaning that the standard iPhone models will be stuck with the LTPS displays instead of the ProMotion LTPO display. That is a setback for Apple enthusiasts who were hoping to see 120Hz refresh rate in the upcoming iPhones, especially when not just other flagships but numerous lower budget smartphones offer high refresh rates.

iPhone 17 changes

Young further revealed that the iPhone 17, which will reportedly come out in 2025, could be set for a major change. It will not only get 120Hz as standard on all iPhones, but Apple could also move the Face ID camera under the display on the standard models. The Pro models will probably retain the new Dynamic Island with the hole-punch design which debuted last year with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.