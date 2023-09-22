Icon

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro sale starts! Know price, offers, and more

The iPhone 15 series has gone on sale today, with Apple bringing out offers on its latest iPhones. Check out the iPhone 15 price, offers, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 19:22 IST
iPhone 15 series has gone on sale today. Check details. (Bloomberg)

Apple finally unveiled its iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event after months of anticipation. The Cupertino-based tech giant launched four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This year, Apple has brought the Dynamic Island to even the standard models, while the Pro variants get a new titanium frame, along with an Action button. Apple, at its event, announced that pre-orders for the same would go live on September 15, and the iPhones have finally gone on sale starting today.

Check out the prices, offers, and more of the new iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 series: Price

The standard iPhone 15 is priced at Rs. 79900 for the 128GB variant while the iPhone 15 Plus costs Rs. 89900. Both of these models are available in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Although the iPhone 15 Pro has not received a price hike in the US and it costs $999, the same as its predecessor, its price has been bumped up in India. The iPhone 14 Pro started at Rs. 129900 for the 128GB model but the iPhone 15 Pro now costs Rs. 134900 for the same. It is available in four storage options - 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has received the most significant price increase, however, it has also received a bump in storage. Apple has got rid of the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and now offers 256GB as the base storage option, which now costs Rs. 159900. It is available in three storage options - 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

iPhone 15 series: Offers

Apple Store India is offering savings of Rs. 6000 on HDFC bank credit card transactions when you buy an iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Moreover, if you purchase an iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, you can get savings of up to Rs. 5000. Apple is also offering no-cost EMI options on select HDFC bank cards.

Further, the Apple online store is also offering trade-in deals up to Rs. 67800 in instant discount by exchanging their old smartphones. However, do note that Apple calculates the exchange value of your smartphone and it is dependent on the price of the smartphone, how old it is, and its condition. Based on these factors, you may or may not get the upper ceiling of this deal, so do check the amount you're getting before going ahead with it.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 19:22 IST
