iPhone 15 launch date: All that your really need to know now

We know many of you are waiting for the iPhone 15 launch date to be revealed. We have gathered some insights into the iPhone 15 launch date based on what Apple likes to do barring emergency years like those hit by Covid-19. So, will it be anytime soon or at the end of this year? Keep reading to know when iPhone 15 launch is most likely to happen?

iPhone is a smartphone that every person wants to experience. Arguably, it is the best smartphone in the world, although Samsung may have something different to say about it. In fact, many top brands even roll out iPhone clones to benefit from the iconic brand and its value in people's minds. Apple's new launches always set the tone for the smartphone market be it in terms of features, design, or looks and that has been happening ever since the first iPhone was launched by legendary CEO Steve Jobs.

We already know what the new iPhone 15 has in store for us, courtesy leaks and analyst reports, but when is it going to launch?

Since 2014, Apple iPhones are getting launched during the Autumn season. The recent iPhone 14 series was released in mid-September. While the iPhone 13 series was also launched at the end of September. However, before we say anything concrete, know that there have been launches in October too. But the predominant launch month is September and that is what is likely this year too.

And the iPhone 15 launch date? Again, the trend leans towards the end of the first week or second week of September. The exact date may be September 12. However, do remember that there is nothing official about it and may well change. Apple needs to make sure that its launch date and sale date are not too far apart and if something interferes with that, the schedule may well change.

So, iPhone users, mark your calendar as you'll get to see the new Apple iPhone 15 this September, 2nd week. Stay tuned.