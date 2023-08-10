iPhone 15 launch looming, Saudi Arabia slaps on this new rule

Apple iPhone 15 is facing a charging problem. Earlier, European Union made the USB-C connector law compulsory for all smartphones. Now, Saudi Arabia is also going in the same direction, making USB-C ports mandatory not only for smartphones but for all electronic devices. With countries amending such laws, it was rumoured that Apple may switch from its lightning connector to USB-C ports. Now with these laws coming into force, electronic device companies must make changes soon.

Saudi Arabia USB-C connector law

According to the Khaleej Times report. Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization and the Communications, Space and Technology Commission announced the decision to put it in effect from January 1, 2025. It was further stated that changes will commence in two stages, The first phase will cover smartphones and electronic devices such as headphones, keyboards, speakers, routers, etc. Stage two will cover all laptops and portable computers, which will be implemented from April 1, 2026.

As per experts, the law will enable users to get a better experience and save costs on expensive devices. Additionally, it will allow high-quality data transfers and environmentally sustainable options as well.

In other news, the European Union will also implement the law starting from December 28, 2024. According to the 9to5mac report. the US is also planning to consider the shift and mandate USB-C ports, however, no such statement has been released so far.

Why Apple is targeted for charging connector change?

We can not say that these changes are being only made for Apple products, but the company will be most affected due to the shift from lightning connectors to USB-C ports. All Apple products heavily rely on Lightning connectors since 2012. However, Mac and iPad products contain USB-C connectors. With the upcoming release of the iPhone 15 series, it is quite likely that Apple will implement USB-C ports in accordance with EU rules. As per reports, it was first stated that the change will only reflect in Europe but now with other countries considering the law, Apple might launch its new phone with USB-C ports for all countries.