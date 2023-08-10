iPhone 15 launch looming, Saudi Arabia slaps on this new rule

USB-C ports for all electronic devices have been made compulsory in Saudi Arabia.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 10 2023, 11:26 IST
iPhone 15 USB C
iPhone 15 launch: USB-C ports are compulsory in Saudi Arabia for all electronic devices. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 USB C
iPhone 15 launch: USB-C ports are compulsory in Saudi Arabia for all electronic devices. (Unsplash)

Apple iPhone 15 is facing a charging problem. Earlier, European Union made the USB-C connector law compulsory for all smartphones. Now, Saudi Arabia is also going in the same direction, making USB-C ports mandatory not only for smartphones but for all electronic devices. With countries amending such laws, it was rumoured that Apple may switch from its lightning connector to USB-C ports. Now with these laws coming into force, electronic device companies must make changes soon.

Saudi Arabia USB-C connector law

According to the Khaleej Times report. Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization and the Communications, Space and Technology Commission announced the decision to put it in effect from January 1, 2025. It was further stated that changes will commence in two stages, The first phase will cover smartphones and electronic devices such as headphones, keyboards, speakers, routers, etc. Stage two will cover all laptops and portable computers, which will be implemented from April 1, 2026.

As per experts, the law will enable users to get a better experience and save costs on expensive devices. Additionally, it will allow high-quality data transfers and environmentally sustainable options as well.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In other news, the European Union will also implement the law starting from December 28, 2024. According to the 9to5mac report. the US is also planning to consider the shift and mandate USB-C ports, however, no such statement has been released so far.

Why Apple is targeted for charging connector change?

We can not say that these changes are being only made for Apple products, but the company will be most affected due to the shift from lightning connectors to USB-C ports. All Apple products heavily rely on Lightning connectors since 2012. However, Mac and iPad products contain USB-C connectors. With the upcoming release of the iPhone 15 series, it is quite likely that Apple will implement USB-C ports in accordance with EU rules. As per reports, it was first stated that the change will only reflect in Europe but now with other countries considering the law, Apple might launch its new phone with USB-C ports for all countries.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 11:26 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 launch looming, Saudi Arabia slaps on this new rule
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets