iPhone 15 leak explains how it is different from iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 15 launch date is still months away, but the excitement about the upcoming series has already intensified! Now, MacRumors has shared 3D-printed iPhone 15 dummies released in a video by Mac Otakara, a Japanese website. These are reported to be accurate in size. The video demonstrates that the changes in dimensions made by Apple to its upcoming iPhones will likely result in previous generation cases being incompatible with the new models.

The leaked video displays allegedly precise 3D-printed replicas of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, all of which are based on reliable schematics.

So, how is the iPhone 15 series different from the iPhone 14 series?

iPhone 15 design leaked

The Pro dummies exhibit curved edges, reduced bezels, and a marginally larger camera housing on the back, consistent with design speculation. Additionally, all four models will feature a USB-C port, replacing the Lightning port. The 3D printed models of the iPhone 15 series show slight modifications in the chassis dimensions of the upcoming devices making them incompatible with iPhone 14 cases. However, the iPhone 15 Plus makes an exception which is compatible with iPhone 14 Plus cases.

Additionally, Apple is set to include the Dynamic Island feature across all four iPhone 15 models this year, having previously limited the feature to only the iPhone 14 Pro models last year. Apart from this, several other rumours suggest that the Pro models of the iPhone 15 series will feature thinner and curved bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro. Plus, titanium chassis instead of the Aluminium one and solid-state volume and power buttons.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to look more like the iPhone 14 models while keeping the aluminium frame and flatter edges.