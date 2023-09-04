iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming

The iPhone 15 series is launching on September 12, 2023. If you are someone who’s eagerly waiting for the smartphone, then here is a look at what’s coming in the iPhone 15 Plus camera department.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 12:55 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Know all the rumoured iPhone 15 Plus camera specs. (Unsplash)
Apple is about to launch its most-awaited next-generation iPhone in just a few days. The Apple event is scheduled for September 12, 2023, and four new smartphones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced at the event - there is some talk about the iPhone 15 Ultra too. Over the past few weeks, we have seen numerous leaks based on the new models which are keeping the excitement bar high for fans who are eagerly waiting for the rollout to happen. Know what iPhone 15 Plus has in store for users in terms of its camera capabilities.

iPhone 15 Plus camera

According to a report by ITHome, the iPhone 15 lineup may come with a massive upgrade in the main camera which is expected to get a 48 MP lens which was also featured in iPhone 14 Pro. Additionally, it is rumoured that this year the iPhone 15 Plus may not get the telephoto lens. However, they may have a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP selfie camera. As per reports, iPhone 15 base models may have a smaller stacked CMOS image sensor which may affect the sharpness of the image. iPhone 15 Plus is also expected to get "state of the art" image sensors from Sony.

iPhone 15 Plus specs

The new iPhone 15 Plus is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate although it may not support Apple's always-on display or ProMotion feature. It may come with an A16 Bionic chipset that currently powers the iPhone 14 Pro models. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Plus may transition from a Lighting port to a USB-C type charging port as per reports. It was also rumoured that the iPhone 15 Plus may also receive Dynamic Island, which is Apple's new take on the infamous notch. This may come as a big change for standard iPhone 15 models. 

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 Plus may start from $899 for the base 128GB storage variant and could price up to $1,199 for high storage capacity. However, the specs and prices are based on speculations and the actual data will be revealed officially at the Apple event which is going to happen on September 12, 2023.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 10:59 IST
