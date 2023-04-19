iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max to get new features with this button

Just a few days ago, a leakster revealed that the upcoming iPhone 15 series could miss out on a key feature it was reported to come with – solid state buttons. But other reports still claim that Apple's next flagship could still come with it. In light of these contrasting reports, a new leak has not only claimed that Apple is still pressing with plans to continue with the solid-state buttons but has also revealed some of the functionalities a new button could offer.

Action button

According to a recent tweet by analyst941, the iPhone 15 series could feature an action button as part of Apple's redesign of its iPhone, which includes a titanium frame, unified volume buttons and more. Moreover, this action button could perform a plethora of functions, similar to the action button found on the Apple Watch Ultra which performs a multitude of functions as it acts like a stopwatch button, can start workouts and activate the Backtrack function on the watch.

The leaker claimed that the action button could be used in a combination to turn off the iPhone. Right now, iPhones can be turned off by holding the power and either of the volume buttons. However, with this action button, the iPhone could be turned off by holding the pressing the action and power buttons.

Other functions

The leaker also revealed that the action button could be used as a shutter button to be used with the iPhone 15 Pro camera app. It could perform multiple functions as a light press of the button would auto-focus the camera while a hard press would capture the image. Moreover, the press and hold of the action button would start a video recording.

iPhone 15 Pro models: Rumoured features

The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic SoC.

ShrimpApplePro says the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature curved bezels. Moreover, the Pro models could get a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel one. It has been widely rumored that Apple will be replacing the physical volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons which will use haptic sensors to function.

Lastly, the iPhone 15 could feature USB type-C across all models, replacing Apple's proprietary lightning port.