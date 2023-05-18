iPhone 15 Pro Max camera set to be different from iPhone 14 Pro Max?

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera layout is expected to be changed by Apple.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 18 2023, 21:02 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro Max layout will likely include the Periscope camera. (AFP)

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the most expensive of the series. And it is expected to pack the best and the latest gadgets on it. It has been repeatedly tipped to pack the first Periscope camera on an iPhone. This means Apple will have to make changes to the arrangement of the triple-lens camera system located at the rear of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, MacRumors report said.

Notably, Periscope lens will not be available on iPhone 15 Pro, it will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is being suggested that this has likely been done to increase the gap between both the Pro models.

Apart from that, MacRumors suggests that Apple is restricting the use of periscope technology to the iPhone 15 Pro Max due to the internal space requirements of the advanced hardware, which is not possible for the Pro model. In fact, despite the additional space available in the Pro Max model, Apple still will have to restructure the camera module layout. The situation is that tight.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera layout

Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max model features the Telephoto lens located near the top corner of the device, while the Ultra Wide lens is positioned below it, between the flash and LiDAR sensor in the landscape orientation. In contrast, the Ultra Wide lens is expected to be relocated to the corner position within the camera array in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the report suggested.

In fact, the lens is expected to take its place between the flash and LiDAR. Due to this rearrangement, Apple will gain additional internal space necessary to accommodate the complex folded optics of the periscope system.

You may not notice this change!

Another reason for this rearrangement of the camera system is that Periscope lens systems use a primary lens to capture photos, with an angled mirror reflecting light at a 90-degree angle toward a second lens. This lens then sends the light to the image sensor, the report explained. To extend the focal length, the image sensor and secondary lens are positioned sideways inside the smartphone, which occupies the valuable surface area.

Due to the angled reflection of light, the telephoto lens in this system is typically square-shaped, unlike the circular telephoto lens found in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although the camera cutout remains circular, the actual lens inside will be square. That means iPhone 15 Pro Max's may appear unchanged in terms of the lens array compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

So, that means, you will not be able to tell the difference between iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max as the main change will be under the surface.

First Published Date: 18 May, 21:01 IST
    Trending Gadgets

