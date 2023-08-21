iPhone 15 Pro Max set to be dropped in favour of iPhone 15 Ultra; may get Galaxy S23 Ultra feature

Over the past few months, we've heard just about every rumour regarding the upcoming iPhone 15 series. From an action button, titanium frame, and solid-state buttons to a periscope camera and A17 Bionic SoC, reports have claimed that Apple's upcoming iPhones could get several new features that are likely to elevate the iPhone experience. Not only the Pro models but the vanilla iPhone 15 variants are expected to get a similar treatment as well.

The initial rumours hinted at Apple bringing the ‘Ultra' moniker to its top-end iPhone 15 model that will be launched at the Apple event in September, but they were soon shot down. However, there's still hope for the same, according to a new leak.

iPhone 15 Ultra

Soon after the culmination of Apple's Far Out event last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that Apple could change its naming strategy for the next year's iPhones, and adopt the ‘Ultra' moniker from the Apple Watch Ultra. However, these rumours were later dismissed, revealing Apple's plans to keep it reserved for the iPhone 16 series instead. But now, Apple Insider's Andrew O'Hara on August 19 revealed that the top-end iPhone might be called the ‘iPhone 15 Ultra' after all.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

In a post on X, O'Hara wrote, “Here's a late Friday tidbit I've heard for #iPhone15. Multiple sources have told me Apple will indeed use the “iPhone 15 Ultra” monicker for the plus-sized pro phone. This was an early rumor that got backpedaled. Most have since referred to it as iPhone 15 Pro Max.”

O'Hara further revealed that the iPhone 15 Ultra could get one of the most sought-after features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Previous reports had hinted at a new periscope telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Ultra (or iPhone 15 Pro Max), which could offer 5X-6X zoom. But O'Hara claims that it is expected to offer up to 10X zooming capabilities, putting it on par with the S23 Ultra.

Other notable features

As per the report, O'Hara claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a titanium frame and an action button that will replace the iconic mute switch. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will reportedly be powered by the new A17 Bionic SoC under the hood.