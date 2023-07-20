iPhone 15 Pro may get this crucial feature for the first time!

iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to get upgraded Wi-Fi technology. How will it differ from the standard models? Know here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 22:11 IST
iPhone 15 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may get this crucial upgrade. (Unsplash)

Apple tends to roll out some exclusive features on the Pro models every year that are not there on the plain vanilla models. This year, Apple is gearing up to make the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max as special as they possibly can by introducing some never-seen-before features. Now, a leak has reconfirmed previous claims that the iPhone 15 Pro models may get advanced Wi-Fi technology.

In an AppleInsider report, analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley revealed that Apple will bring Wi-Fi 6E to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will continue to feature the Wi-Fi 6 standard technology. This makes the Pro models of the iPhone 15 series stand out a little more than the other variants.

All about Wi-Fi 6E

How do these two Wi-Fi technologies differ? To decode the basics, know that the Wi-Fi 6E is an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6, where the letter "E" stands for "Extended." This advancement involves extending Wi-Fi 6 capabilities to the 6GHz frequency band, resulting in improved features such as reduced latency, more channels for data transmission, and increased bandwidth. Comparatively, the 6GHz band offers more spectrum resources than the combined 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands of the Wi-Fi 6, leading to making it suitable for video streaming or gaming.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Notably, Apple has already integrated Wi-Fi 6E compatibility into several of its devices, including the MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023), MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023), Mac mini (2023), iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation).

iPhone 15 Pro expected upgrades

Not just better Wi-Fi technology, Apple is expected to roll out several other upgrades to the top-end Pro models of the iPhone 15 series. Based on the leaks and rumour mills, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to pack a new A17 chipset, a new titanium-frame design, and a USB-C Thunderbolt port while replacing the Lightning port. Moreover, the customizable mute button has been leaked several times in the past. Not just that, the Pro Max model may feature a new Periscope lens with 6 times optical zoom.

What else is on the way on the iPhone 15 Pro? Apple likes to throw in a surprise whenever it launches its products, but since it is a very secretive company, you will like see it only when it is launched!

