iPhone 15 Pro may launch in September with these 5 exciting upgrades

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch later this year with some exciting upgrades. Have a quick look here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 08:47 IST
5 reasons why you should wait for iPhone 15, rather than opt for iPhone 14
image caption
1/6 Big camera upgrade: The standard iPhone 15 is expected to get a new 48MP primary camera that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This will be a big upgrade considering that standard iPhones always had to be content with with 12MP cameras.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
2/6 Chipset: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a an year-old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
3/6 Dynamic Island: Apple analyst Mark Gurman claimed that this year, all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island. This means that the iPhone 15 will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models, including the standard iPhone 15 are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port.  (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone
5/6 Display changes: the iPhone 15 may feature a 6.2-inch display instead of a 6.1-inch. However, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 models will stick to 60Hz like iPhone 14.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
6/6 Price: The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get a price hike of at least $100, Tom’s Guide report suggested. However, there is no word so far on the expected iPhone 15 price. With the huge upgrades it is set to get, the price hike may just be announced although it will be a difficult decision to make for Apple. (REUTERS)
iPhone 15 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to launch in September 2023. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

The waiting time for the iPhone 15 launch is shrinking! While observing the trend of iPhone flagship launches in the past, the iPhone 15 lineup is also expected to launch in September. iPhone 15 has been much speculated about even before the launch of the iPhone 14 series, but as we are nearing the launch, the rumours are getting more and more exciting. What are these new upgrades that iPhone fans should be excited about? Usually, the Pro models receive some exclusive features to justify their price, and the same case is expected from the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max too. Here are 5 exciting features that will let iPhone 15 Pro models steal the spotlight.

5 BIG expected upgrades for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

1. A17 Bionic Chip: Powerful chipset is what Apple brings every year. Last year, the iPhone 14 Pro models got an upgrade to the A16 Bionic chipset. This year, Apple is expected to bring the A17 Bionic chip for iPhone 15 Pro models. It is expected to be the fastest in the world.

2. Titanium Frame: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a titanium frame for the first time while replacing the stainless steel frame.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

3. USB-C Port with Thunderbolt: So far, several leaks have almost confirmed that iPhone 15 series will feature a USB-C port. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are even tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.

4. Action Button: Apple reportedly intends to bring changes in the Mute switch, rumoured as the "Action button" with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. As per several rumours, the new mute button will replace the current mute switch and will enable additional features. Reports say that it will be fully customisable just like Apple Watch Ultra.

5. Additional RAM: As per Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, iPhone 15 Pro Models may get a boost to 8GB RAM instead of 6GB RAM.

iPhone 15 Pro models: Some other upgrades

Apart from these, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get a periscope telephoto lens with 5-6 times optical zoom. Moreover, it may get a Sony IMX903 camera sensor which is almost an inch in size. Some leaks also suggest that iPhone 15 Pro models may feature thinner bezels than before. However, as the launch date draws near, you can expect some more details to pour in.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 08:47 IST
