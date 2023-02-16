iPhone 15 Pro to get a BIG makeover! Know what is coming

Apple is expected to make several changes this year in its iPhone 15 lineup. And now, a new patent has just confirmed a big upgrade for the iPhone 15 Pro design. Apple was recently granted a patent titled "Electronic Devices with Touch Input Components and Haptic Output Components," which outlines a new approach to iPhone interaction via touch controls instead of physical buttons, a MacWorld report confirmed. The patent details the use of specialized circuitry within the touch controls, capable of generating haptic feedback in response to user touch input.

This patent echoed the previous claims by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in October 2022 who said that the iPhone 15 Pro will have solid-state volume and power buttons. Moreover, the report says that the patent application not only illustrates the power and volume buttons but also includes a region where the Home button is traditionally situated. While there have been consistent rumours about Apple exploring options to integrate Touch ID into forthcoming models of the iPhone SE without a Home button, it remains uncertain if this patent is associated with that.

Other iPhone 15 Pro leaks

Apart from this major design change, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a titanium frame rather than a stainless steel one. As per several leaks, the upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to pack a new A17 Bionic chipset, potentially using cutting-edge 3nm process technology. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that only the Pro models, namely the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra, will incorporate the A17 Bionic, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will stick with the A16 chip.

Although initial leaks and reports indicated that the iPhone 15 series would support Wi-Fi 6E, a recent MacRumors report claims that only the Pro models will feature this capability. In optics, the top-end models are expected to get a periscope camera technology for the first time on iPhones.