    iPhone 15 Pro to get a BIG makeover! Know what is coming

    The latest patent has confirmed a button-less iPhone 15 Pro this year. Know what else you should expect.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 23:51 IST
    5 Best high-performance phones you cannot ignore; iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/6 A high-performance smartphone can be very important for many users. Whether you’re a creator, someone who likes to edit videos on the go or someone who is into heavy gaming, you need smartphones that can run all these heavy tasks. Check our list. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.   (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available. Paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display, this smartphone will not shy away no matter what you throw at it.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google’s AI processing system. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which is on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a foldable smartphone from Samsung which features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone
    The iPhone 15 Pro is set to get a haptic feedback response.

    Apple is expected to make several changes this year in its iPhone 15 lineup. And now, a new patent has just confirmed a big upgrade for the iPhone 15 Pro design. Apple was recently granted a patent titled "Electronic Devices with Touch Input Components and Haptic Output Components," which outlines a new approach to iPhone interaction via touch controls instead of physical buttons, a MacWorld report confirmed. The patent details the use of specialized circuitry within the touch controls, capable of generating haptic feedback in response to user touch input.

    This patent echoed the previous claims by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in October 2022 who said that the iPhone 15 Pro will have solid-state volume and power buttons. Moreover, the report says that the patent application not only illustrates the power and volume buttons but also includes a region where the Home button is traditionally situated. While there have been consistent rumours about Apple exploring options to integrate Touch ID into forthcoming models of the iPhone SE without a Home button, it remains uncertain if this patent is associated with that.

    Other iPhone 15 Pro leaks

    Apart from this major design change, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a titanium frame rather than a stainless steel one. As per several leaks, the upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to pack a new A17 Bionic chipset, potentially using cutting-edge 3nm process technology. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that only the Pro models, namely the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra, will incorporate the A17 Bionic, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will stick with the A16 chip.

    Although initial leaks and reports indicated that the iPhone 15 series would support Wi-Fi 6E, a recent MacRumors report claims that only the Pro models will feature this capability. In optics, the top-end models are expected to get a periscope camera technology for the first time on iPhones.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 23:51 IST
