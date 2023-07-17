iPhone 15 series glass panel leak reveals BIGGEST design change!

iPhone fans are eyeing the launch of the iPhone 15 series quite expectantly in just a couple of months. After all, the leaks and rumours have ramped up the excitement around this next Apple flagship series. Last year, iPhone 14 was treated differently than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max when it came to giving the display a makeover. The arrival of the new Dynamic Island with the i-shaped cutout was then limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Wherein on one side, the top-end models took a notch-less look, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus continued with the old notch design.

Now, it is being reported that Apple is planning to fill this gap between both phones in terms of display design. So far, several tipsters have suggested that the entire iPhone 15 lineup will ditch the notch and acquire the i-shaped cutout this year. The same has been confirmed with the leaked images of the front glass panel and protector of the iPhone 15 series shared by leaker Ice Universe on Twitter. There is more!

iPhone 15 Pro models may have extra upgrades

The leaked images also suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will also be slimmer than before. The bezels on the top-end models could be slightly curved around the edges in comparison to the previous iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apart from the design, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to pack a powerful and new A17 Bionic chipset. While the non-Pro models will get an upgrade to the A16 Bionic chipset that we have seen in the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series. Plus, the Pro Max model will get a new Periscope camera which is expected to be missing from other models of the series. This will enable up to 6x optical zoom.

The entire series is expected to get an upgrade to the USB-C port and replace the current lightning port. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.