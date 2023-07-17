iPhone 15 series glass panel leak reveals BIGGEST design change!

iPhone 15 series is expected to get a huge design change this year! The latest leak has almost confirmed the rumours.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 12:12 IST
5 reasons why you should wait for iPhone 15, rather than opt for iPhone 14
image caption
1/6 Big camera upgrade: The standard iPhone 15 is expected to get a new 48MP primary camera that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This will be a big upgrade considering that standard iPhones always had to be content with with 12MP cameras.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
2/6 Chipset: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a an year-old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
3/6 Dynamic Island: Apple analyst Mark Gurman claimed that this year, all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island. This means that the iPhone 15 will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models, including the standard iPhone 15 are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port.  (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone
5/6 Display changes: the iPhone 15 may feature a 6.2-inch display instead of a 6.1-inch. However, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 models will stick to 60Hz like iPhone 14.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
6/6 Price: The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get a price hike of at least $100, Tom’s Guide report suggested. However, there is no word so far on the expected iPhone 15 price. With the huge upgrades it is set to get, the price hike may just be announced although it will be a difficult decision to make for Apple. (REUTERS)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Significantly, both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will have this feature. (HT Tech)

iPhone fans are eyeing the launch of the iPhone 15 series quite expectantly in just a couple of months. After all, the leaks and rumours have ramped up the excitement around this next Apple flagship series. Last year, iPhone 14 was treated differently than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max when it came to giving the display a makeover. The arrival of the new Dynamic Island with the i-shaped cutout was then limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Wherein on one side, the top-end models took a notch-less look, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus continued with the old notch design.

Now, it is being reported that Apple is planning to fill this gap between both phones in terms of display design. So far, several tipsters have suggested that the entire iPhone 15 lineup will ditch the notch and acquire the i-shaped cutout this year. The same has been confirmed with the leaked images of the front glass panel and protector of the iPhone 15 series shared by leaker Ice Universe on Twitter. There is more!

iPhone 15 Pro models may have extra upgrades

The leaked images also suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will also be slimmer than before. The bezels on the top-end models could be slightly curved around the edges in comparison to the previous iPhone 14 Pro models.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apart from the design, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to pack a powerful and new A17 Bionic chipset. While the non-Pro models will get an upgrade to the A16 Bionic chipset that we have seen in the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series. Plus, the Pro Max model will get a new Periscope camera which is expected to be missing from other models of the series. This will enable up to 6x optical zoom.

The entire series is expected to get an upgrade to the USB-C port and replace the current lightning port. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 11:44 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 series glass panel leak reveals BIGGEST design change!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets