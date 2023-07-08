iPhone 15 series to hit mass production soon, but there’s BAD news for iPhone 15 Pro Max fans

The iPhone 15 series production timeline for Apple is going according to the plan. In 2022, Apple struggled with supply chain issues in China due to a Covid-19 outbreak and could not launch the iPhone 14 Plus with the rest of the models. It even could not get enough units manufactured to meet the festive season demand at the end of the year, according to reports. But a new leak has assured that this year, Apple is right on schedule and the iPhone 15 series is expected to enter mass production in August. However, there is also bad news for the iPhone 15 Pro Max fans. They might see a big price hike this year.

Analyst Jeff Pu has revealed that Apple is likely to begin the mass production of the iPhone 15 series next month, in August, and is on track to manufacture about 84 million units for the rest of 2023 after its launch this autumn, as per a report by 9to5Mac.

The number of units Apple is rumored to manufacture is up by almost 12 percent compared to the previous year, and it is likely that Apple believed that the demand will be stronger this year.

iPhone 15 Pro Max to get a price hike

Disappointingly for fans, Pu has also revealed that this year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the most feature-rich smartphone by Apple, is going to experience a price hike. Last year, the iPhone 14 Pro Max started at $1,099 or Rs. 1,39,900. But, it is not known exactly what would be the price of the device at the moment.

It is believed that one of the primary reasons for this price hike is the rumored periscope zoom lens that the Pro Max model is expected to get. This can improve the optical zoom on the smartphone and take it from its existing 3x to 6x.

This lens will not be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro, marking a move away from the existing trend that we have seen for the last few years. In the past, both the Pro and the Pro Max models have received identical specifications apart from battery and display size. This could be the first year where Apple is creating a feature-based distinction between the two smartphones.

Reports have suggested that the Apple event to launch the iPhone 15 series can take place in September, although Apple is quiet on the matter.

Do note, all the information shared above has come from leaks and rumors and is not based on any official sources. To really know about the iPhone 15, you will have to wait till the launch of the smartphone series.