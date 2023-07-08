iPhone 15 series to hit mass production soon, but there’s BAD news for iPhone 15 Pro Max fans

Apple is likely to begin the mass production of the iPhone 15 series starting August, but those who are looking forward to the iPhone 15 Pro Max might be disappointed.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 11:25 IST
5 reasons why you should wait for iPhone 15, rather than opt for iPhone 14
image caption
1/6 Big camera upgrade: The standard iPhone 15 is expected to get a new 48MP primary camera that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This will be a big upgrade considering that standard iPhones always had to be content with with 12MP cameras.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
2/6 Chipset: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a an year-old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
3/6 Dynamic Island: Apple analyst Mark Gurman claimed that this year, all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island. This means that the iPhone 15 will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models, including the standard iPhone 15 are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port.  (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone
5/6 Display changes: the iPhone 15 may feature a 6.2-inch display instead of a 6.1-inch. However, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 models will stick to 60Hz like iPhone 14.  (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
6/6 Price: The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get a price hike of at least $100, Tom’s Guide report suggested. However, there is no word so far on the expected iPhone 15 price. With the huge upgrades it is set to get, the price hike may just be announced although it will be a difficult decision to make for Apple. (REUTERS)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Analyst Jeff Pu has provided the latest leak around the upcoming iPhone 15 series. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

The iPhone 15 series production timeline for Apple is going according to the plan. In 2022, Apple struggled with supply chain issues in China due to a Covid-19 outbreak and could not launch the iPhone 14 Plus with the rest of the models. It even could not get enough units manufactured to meet the festive season demand at the end of the year, according to reports. But a new leak has assured that this year, Apple is right on schedule and the iPhone 15 series is expected to enter mass production in August. However, there is also bad news for the iPhone 15 Pro Max fans. They might see a big price hike this year.

Analyst Jeff Pu has revealed that Apple is likely to begin the mass production of the iPhone 15 series next month, in August, and is on track to manufacture about 84 million units for the rest of 2023 after its launch this autumn, as per a report by 9to5Mac.

The number of units Apple is rumored to manufacture is up by almost 12 percent compared to the previous year, and it is likely that Apple believed that the demand will be stronger this year.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Pro Max to get a price hike

Disappointingly for fans, Pu has also revealed that this year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the most feature-rich smartphone by Apple, is going to experience a price hike. Last year, the iPhone 14 Pro Max started at $1,099 or Rs. 1,39,900. But, it is not known exactly what would be the price of the device at the moment.

It is believed that one of the primary reasons for this price hike is the rumored periscope zoom lens that the Pro Max model is expected to get. This can improve the optical zoom on the smartphone and take it from its existing 3x to 6x.

This lens will not be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro, marking a move away from the existing trend that we have seen for the last few years. In the past, both the Pro and the Pro Max models have received identical specifications apart from battery and display size. This could be the first year where Apple is creating a feature-based distinction between the two smartphones.

Reports have suggested that the Apple event to launch the iPhone 15 series can take place in September, although Apple is quiet on the matter.

Do note, all the information shared above has come from leaks and rumors and is not based on any official sources. To really know about the iPhone 15, you will have to wait till the launch of the smartphone series.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 11:24 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 series to hit mass production soon, but there’s BAD news for iPhone 15 Pro Max fans
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets