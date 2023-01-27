    Trending News

    iPhone 15 to do a first! Latest leak says big new feature coming

    iPhone 15 is tipped to bring Wi-Fi 6E for the first time on an iPhone. What will be different?
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 13:23 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    iPhone
    View all Images
    iPhone 15 to feature Wi-Fi 6E just like the latest Macs and iPad Pro. (AFP)

    Apple is set to bring the flagship iPhone 15 series later in 2023 with a slew of upgrades over the iPhone 14. Now, the latest information by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has confirmed that iPhone 15 will have Wi-Fi 6E and that it will be the first iPhone to do so. The same suggestion has also been made by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley. However, it is not confirmed yet if the Wi-Fi 6E support will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models or the entire lineup.

    WiFi 6E uses the 6GHz wireless band to enable faster and more reliable wireless connections on supported devices, the Apple support page confirmed. It is said that to use the 6 Ghz band, your device must be connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router. However, iPhone 15 will not be the first Apple device to offer upgraded Wi-Fi. Other devices such as MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023) and MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023); Mac mini (2023); iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 12.9 inch (6th generation) also offer Wi-Fi 6E. You should know that the current iPhone 14 series features standard Wi-Fi 6. Ahead of the iPhone 14 launch, several rumours suggested that it would see an upgrade, but that did not happen.

    Other iPhone 15 specs that will make a change

    Not just Wi-Fi 6E, iPhone 15 is expected to bring several other features that will make it the first iPhone to do so. The most highlighted one is the arrival of a USB-C charging port while replacing the classic Lightning port of iPhones. Moreover, some leaks and rumours suggest that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get an upgrade from 12MP primary camera to a 48MP wide lens. While the top-end models - iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will get an addition of a 12MP periscope lens in order to improve optical zoom. Moreover, these Pro models are expected to have a new and upgraded A17 bionic chipset.

    Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are anticipated to have an A17 chip built with TSMC's 3-nanometer technology, 8 gigabytes of RAM, and a new titanium frame.

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 13:23 IST
