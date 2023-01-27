iPhone 15 to do a first! Latest leak says big new feature coming

iPhone 15 is tipped to bring Wi-Fi 6E for the first time on an iPhone. What will be different?

Apple is set to bring the flagship iPhone 15 series later in 2023 with a slew of upgrades over the iPhone 14. Now, the latest information by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has confirmed that iPhone 15 will have Wi-Fi 6E and that it will be the first iPhone to do so. The same suggestion has also been made by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley. However, it is not confirmed yet if the Wi-Fi 6E support will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models or the entire lineup.

WiFi 6E uses the 6GHz wireless band to enable faster and more reliable wireless connections on supported devices, the Apple support page confirmed. It is said that to use the 6 Ghz band, your device must be connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router. However, iPhone 15 will not be the first Apple device to offer upgraded Wi-Fi. Other devices such as MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023) and MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023); Mac mini (2023); iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 12.9 inch (6th generation) also offer Wi-Fi 6E. You should know that the current iPhone 14 series features standard Wi-Fi 6. Ahead of the iPhone 14 launch, several rumours suggested that it would see an upgrade, but that did not happen.

Other iPhone 15 specs that will make a change

Not just Wi-Fi 6E, iPhone 15 is expected to bring several other features that will make it the first iPhone to do so. The most highlighted one is the arrival of a USB-C charging port while replacing the classic Lightning port of iPhones. Moreover, some leaks and rumours suggest that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get an upgrade from 12MP primary camera to a 48MP wide lens. While the top-end models - iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will get an addition of a 12MP periscope lens in order to improve optical zoom. Moreover, these Pro models are expected to have a new and upgraded A17 bionic chipset.

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are anticipated to have an A17 chip built with TSMC's 3-nanometer technology, 8 gigabytes of RAM, and a new titanium frame.