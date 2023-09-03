iPhone 16 leaks: What to expect - price, launch date to camera upgrades

Take a look at what's likely to be rolled out on the Apple iPhone 16. The leaks include design changes, camera upgrades, and also know the possible launch date.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 03 2023, 14:10 IST
iPhone 16
The Apple iPhone 16 leaks have purportedly revealed potential design changes, powerful specs, price and camera upgrades. (REUTERS)
iPhone 16
The Apple iPhone 16 leaks have purportedly revealed potential design changes, powerful specs, price and camera upgrades. (REUTERS)

Apple iPhone 16 plans are already rolling even though iPhone 15 launch is yet to happen. Yes, Apple is already working on it. iPhone 16 leaks have already started circulating and they hint at some exciting changes. The biggest benefit fans can derive from iPhone 16 leaks is to decide whether they should buy the iPhone 15 this year or wait for the iPhone 16 in 2024, depending on the price and specs. If the iPhone 16 turns out to be a game-changer, Apple fans will have to think hard before deciding. If only incremental changes are expected, then going for the iPhone 15 makes sense. Let's take a sneak peek into what's rumoured for the iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 Launch Date and Price

If Apple sticks to its usual schedule, we can expect the iPhone 16 to arrive in September 2024. iPhone 16 price may be around $800, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models could go up to $1,100. If there's an iPhone 16 Ultra model, it might cost even more, perhaps $1,200 or higher, according to a Tom's Guide report.

iPhone 16 Design and Display

The iPhone 16 might look different. One rumour suggests it could have under-display Face ID, getting rid of the notch. There might also be a newer design with a single cutout for the selfie camera.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

We could see some size changes too. The Pro models might get bigger, with the iPhone 16 Pro at 6.3 inches and the Pro Max at 6.9 inches. These could be the largest iPhones ever.

There might be a new display tech called MicroLED for better brightness and colours, but it's uncertain if it will be ready in time.

iPhone 16 Specs

The iPhone 16 may use the A18 Bionic chip in the Pro models. We don't know much about the chip, RAM, or storage yet.

One exciting possibility is an Apple-built modem, replacing Qualcomm's 5G chip. This could improve efficiency and performance.

For Wi-Fi, the Pro models might support Wi-Fi 7, though you'd need a compatible router to fully benefit from it.

iPhone 16 Cameras

The cameras on the iPhone 16 might be similar to the iPhone 15. Expect a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a selfie camera, and telephoto (on Pro models). The Pro models might have a larger sensor for even better photos.

There could be a bigger sensor for the main camera, making photos brighter and more colourful. The Pro models might also get a second 48MP sensor for ultrawide shots.

The standard models might go back to a vertical camera arrangement, like the iPhone 12.

There might also be a periscope telephoto camera on both Pro models, not just the Pro Max. This would align the camera specs for both Pro iPhones.

So, while the iPhone 16 is still in the rumours stage, there are exciting possibilities on the horizon and these potential changes make it worth waiting for. Stay tuned for more updates.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 14:08 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 16 leaks: What to expect - price, launch date to camera upgrades
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets