iPhone 16 Pro dummies leaked: Apple’s most expensive iPhones in 2024 may have 2 new buttons

iPhone 16 launch in 2024: After months of anticipating the iPhone 16 model's design, a new leak showcases the dummies of the upcoming devices. It was also revealed that the upcoming iPhone 16 variants are in the final stage of development, therefore, the launch is not so far. This year, Apple is expected to include a new capture button in the iPhone 16 Pro models and an action button in the iPhone 16 standard models. But, there are more 2024 iPhone models. Know what's coming.

iPhone 16 Pro may come with new buttons

According to the EFTM report and shared video of the iPhone 16 dummies showcase some major changes in the designs. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come with the new capture button, but Apple has not given any indication of its functionalities. Therefore, it is expected that the WWDC 2024 event which is scheduled for June 10 is expected to reveal some of the new functionalities of iPhone 16 including the generative AI features and iOS 18.

The tipster revealed that the dummies of the iPhone 16 were distributed to the case makers earlier than in previous years. Usually, these dummies are the plastic mock-ups of the upcoming iPhone. However, this year, Apple has distributed the machined metal dummies with several noticeable changes. After the inclusion of the action button in the iPhone 15 Pro models, this year iPhone 16 Pro dummy was shown with a new button on the right side which is expected to be the capture button.

While the iPhone 16 Pro gets a new capture button, the standard models of the series are expected to receive major changes with the addition of an action button and vertical camera placement.

iPhone 16 Pro dummies leaked- Watch video:

Apart from the new buttons on the upcoming iPhone 16 models, this year we may also see expanded display sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max as earlier revealed. Additionally, Apple is expected to launch the new generation of iPhones between September 3 to September 10. Note that the information is based on leaks and the official specs and design of the smartphone will be revealed during the launch.

