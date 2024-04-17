 iPhone 16 Pro dummies leaked: Apple’s most expensive iPhones in 2024 may have 2 new buttons | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro dummies leaked: Apple’s most expensive iPhones in 2024 may have 2 new buttons

iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a new capture button with a bigger screen size. Whereas, the standard model has an action button and vertical camera placement.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 17 2024, 08:35 IST
Icon
iPhone hacked? 5 ‘red flags’ that you should not ignore
iPhone 16 Pro dummies leaked
1/5 1. Battery drain and heating up issues - One of the major indications of your iPhone being hacked or infected with spyware is if you're experiencing severe battery drain. When software tracks and monitors your phone calls and text messages, you might start to see your battery drain off faster and your phone may even heat up. You can check which app is consuming the most battery in your iPhone settings. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 2. Increased mobile data usage - You can check the data consumed by apps on your iPhone to detect any abnormal data usage. If you suddenly find yourself low on mobile data, then it could be an indication that a discreet service might be using data on your phone. You must identify and get rid of it. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 3. Unknown apps - If you've recently come across any app on your iPhone that you did not install, then it might be a hint that your iPhone is infected by spyware. Aside from bloatware, some of the apps might be disguised with unassuming names or might even be hidden from the app drawer. Keep a check on any apps that you do not recognize and uninstall them. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 Pro dummies leaked
4/5 4. iPhone slowdown- If your iPhone performance has recently taken a hit, you can't load webpages properly, or you have to keep restarting your phone to make it run faster, then the device may have been compromised by malicious software that is running in the background. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 Pro dummies leaked
5/5 5. Apps on iPhone frequently stop working - If well-known apps that you regularly use, like WhatsApp, or Instagram have begun to freeze, stop responding or simply exit without an explanation, your iPhone may have run out of memory because of malicious software that may be using up your its resources. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 Pro dummies leaked
icon View all Images
iPhone 16 Pro along with iPhone 16 is expected to launch between September 3 to September 10. Check details. (Apple)

iPhone 16 launch in 2024: After months of anticipating the iPhone 16 model's design, a new leak showcases the dummies of the upcoming devices. It was also revealed that the upcoming iPhone 16 variants are in the final stage of development, therefore, the launch is not so far. This year, Apple is expected to include a new capture button in the iPhone 16 Pro models and an action button in the iPhone 16 standard models. But, there are more 2024 iPhone models. Know what's coming.

iPhone 16 Pro may come with new buttons

According to the EFTM report and shared video of the iPhone 16 dummies showcase some major changes in the designs. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come with the new capture button, but Apple has not given any indication of its functionalities. Therefore, it is expected that the WWDC 2024 event which is scheduled for June 10 is expected to reveal some of the new functionalities of iPhone 16 including the generative AI features and iOS 18.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch: Apple may finally solve one big camera problem this year in Pro series

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The tipster revealed that the dummies of the iPhone 16 were distributed to the case makers earlier than in previous years. Usually, these dummies are the plastic mock-ups of the upcoming iPhone. However, this year, Apple has distributed the machined metal dummies with several noticeable changes. After the inclusion of the action button in the iPhone 15 Pro models, this year iPhone 16 Pro dummy was shown with a new button on the right side which is expected to be the capture button.

Also read: Apple to make the iPhone 16 Pro models ‘colourful' using tech from iPhone 15

While the iPhone 16 Pro gets a new capture button, the standard models of the series are expected to receive major changes with the addition of an action button and vertical camera placement.

iPhone 16 Pro dummies leaked- Watch video:

Apart from the new buttons on the upcoming iPhone 16 models, this year we may also see expanded display sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max as earlier revealed. Additionally, Apple is expected to launch the new generation of iPhones between September 3 to September 10. Note that the information is based on leaks and the official specs and design of the smartphone will be revealed during the launch.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 08:34 IST
Trending: samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 16 launch: apple may finally solve one big camera problem this year in pro series iphone 14 price drops on amazon: check latest deals and offers iphone se 4 (2024) leaks roundup: here's what to expect infinix note 40 pro series launched in india: check specs, price and more motorola teases flagship smartphone with 125w fast charging ahead of launch event: here what's coming iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make iphone 15 vs samsung galaxy s24: which smartphone offers faster 5g speeds? ookla reveals iphone 16 pro to get big ai upgrade with ferret-ui: know what it is 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro dummies leaked: Apple’s most expensive iPhones in 2024 may have 2 new buttons
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 17.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab existing rewards for free- Details
Sony PS5 Pro leaked specs confirmed: This is what to expect from the next PlayStation 5 launching soon
Sony PS5 Pro leaked specs confirmed: This is what to expect from the next PlayStation 5 launching soon
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16: OB44 update is on the way!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16: OB44 update is on the way!
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Grab exciting rewards from Scar Ring event- Details

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets