iPhone 16 Pro: Enhanced ultra wide camera, expanded optical zoom and other upgrades that Apple is planning

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup is gearing up to unveil several exciting enhancements, including larger displays and a dedicated Capture button. Notably, significant improvements are also anticipated in the camera hardware of both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Here's what's on the horizon:

1. Enhanced Ultra Wide Camera

Reports indicate a substantial upgrade to the Ultra Wide camera, with both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max set to receive a boosted 48MP Ultra Wide camera. This advancement promises superior performance in various shooting conditions, particularly in low-light settings. Users can anticipate images with enhanced detail and colour accuracy, along with increased flexibility for editing and post-processing.

Also read: Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Realme C65 5G to launch in India on April 24: What we know so far

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

2. Expanded Optical Zoom

The iPhone 16 lineup will extend the advanced tetaprism camera design, currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro. This expansion ensures that both models will offer a minimum of 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom capabilities. Additionally, speculation surrounds a potential "periscope ultra-long telephoto combination" feature for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, though confirmation remains elusive.

3. Anti-Reflective Coating

Addressing a common issue encountered by iPhone camera users – lens flare in bright lighting conditions – Apple is reportedly exploring an innovative solution for the iPhone 16 Pro. Rumours suggest the integration of an "atomic layer deposition" (ALD) lens coating technology to mitigate the impact of internal reflections, resulting in fewer artefacts in images, especially those captured in bright environments.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 AI features leaked: From Magic Composer to autofill smart reply, know what's coming

4. Upgraded Main Camera

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to adopt a new Main camera sensor developed by Sony, featuring an enhanced design for improved performance in low-light scenarios. Sony's latest stacked sensor technology facilitates larger photo diodes, leading to twice the light capture compared to conventional sensors. While details remain unclear regarding its inclusion in both iPhone 16 Pro models, rumours hint at a potential exclusivity to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Also read: HMD unveils The Boring Phone in collaboration with Heineken, Bodega

In short, the iPhone 16 Pro series promises significant advancements in camera capabilities, poised to deliver an enhanced photography experience to users.