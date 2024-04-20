 iPhone 16 Pro: Enhanced ultra wide camera, expanded optical zoom and other upgrades that Apple is planning | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro: Enhanced ultra wide camera, expanded optical zoom and other upgrades that Apple is planning

iPhone 16 Pro set to revolutionise photography with upgraded camera features including enhanced zoom and anti-reflective coating. Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 20 2024, 18:00 IST
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 16 Pro: Enhanced ultra wide camera, expanded optical zoom and other upgrades that Apple is planning
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 Pro: Enhanced ultra wide camera, expanded optical zoom and other upgrades that Apple is planning
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 Pro: Enhanced ultra wide camera, expanded optical zoom and other upgrades that Apple is planning
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 Pro: Enhanced ultra wide camera, expanded optical zoom and other upgrades that Apple is planning
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 Pro: Enhanced ultra wide camera, expanded optical zoom and other upgrades that Apple is planning
iPhone 16 Pro to feature upgraded cameras, promising better zoom, image quality, and anti-reflective coating. (Apple)

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup is gearing up to unveil several exciting enhancements, including larger displays and a dedicated Capture button. Notably, significant improvements are also anticipated in the camera hardware of both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Here's what's on the horizon:

1. Enhanced Ultra Wide Camera

Reports indicate a substantial upgrade to the Ultra Wide camera, with both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max set to receive a boosted 48MP Ultra Wide camera. This advancement promises superior performance in various shooting conditions, particularly in low-light settings. Users can anticipate images with enhanced detail and colour accuracy, along with increased flexibility for editing and post-processing.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Expanded Optical Zoom

The iPhone 16 lineup will extend the advanced tetaprism camera design, currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro. This expansion ensures that both models will offer a minimum of 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom capabilities. Additionally, speculation surrounds a potential "periscope ultra-long telephoto combination" feature for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, though confirmation remains elusive.

3. Anti-Reflective Coating

Addressing a common issue encountered by iPhone camera users – lens flare in bright lighting conditions – Apple is reportedly exploring an innovative solution for the iPhone 16 Pro. Rumours suggest the integration of an "atomic layer deposition" (ALD) lens coating technology to mitigate the impact of internal reflections, resulting in fewer artefacts in images, especially those captured in bright environments.

4. Upgraded Main Camera

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to adopt a new Main camera sensor developed by Sony, featuring an enhanced design for improved performance in low-light scenarios. Sony's latest stacked sensor technology facilitates larger photo diodes, leading to twice the light capture compared to conventional sensors. While details remain unclear regarding its inclusion in both iPhone 16 Pro models, rumours hint at a potential exclusivity to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In short, the iPhone 16 Pro series promises significant advancements in camera capabilities, poised to deliver an enhanced photography experience to users.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 18:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets