 Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Realme C65 5G to launch in India on April 24: What we know so far | Mobile News

Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Realme C65 5G to launch in India on April 24: What we know so far

Realme is set to launch the Narzo 70x 5G alongside the Realme C65 5G on April 24, adding to its array of smartphone releases. Here's what to expect from this upcoming device.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 19 2024, 15:58 IST
Icon
iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Realme C65 5G to launch in India on April 24: What we know so far
1/6 iQOO 12 - iQOO 12, which is the current flagship smartphone of the company, is usually priced at Rs. 52999. As part of the anniversary offer, it can be purchased with a discount of Rs. 3000 for as low as Rs. 42999. (iQOO)
Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Realme C65 5G to launch in India on April 24: What we know so far
2/6 iQOO Neo 9 Pro - The recently launched iQOO Neo 9 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 32999 against its MRP of Rs. 35999. This means buyers can enjoy a discount of Rs. 3000 on the smartphone. (iQOO)
Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Realme C65 5G to launch in India on April 24: What we know so far
3/6 iQOO Z9 - The iQOO Z9 usually retails for Rs. 19999 for the base storage variant. However, during the anniversary period, buyers can get a discount of Rs. 2000 and buy it for as low as Rs. 17999.  (iQOO)
image caption
4/6 iQOO Z7 Pro - Get the iQOO Z7 Pro with a discount of Rs. 3000! The iQOO anniversary offer takes down the price of the iQOO Z7 Pro from Rs. 23999 to just Rs. 20999. (iQOO)
image caption
5/6 iQOO Neo 7 Pro - Eyeing the iQOO Neo 7 Pro? It can also be purchased with a discount! It usually retails for Rs. 34999 but buyers can get a Rs. 5000 discount and grab it for as low as Rs. 29999. (iQOO)
image caption
6/6 iQOO 11 - The biggest discount as part of the anniversary celebration is offered with the iQOO 11. This smartphone, which was originally priced at Rs. 64999, can be bought with a discount of Rs. 25000, for as low as Rs. 41999. (iQOO)
Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Realme C65 5G to launch in India on April 24: What we know so far
icon View all Images
Realme to launch Narzo 70x 5G on April 24, with confirmed details hinting at competitive features. (Realme)

Realme is gearing up for yet another smartphone launch, adding to its already extensive lineup for the year. With six smartphones already introduced, the company has announced two more in the pipeline. The upcoming releases include the Narzo 70x 5G and the entry-level Realme C65 5G, with the former set to debut on April 24. While the launch date for the Realme C65 5G remains undisclosed, it is expected to follow shortly after the Realme Narzo 70x 5G launch.

A Sneak Peek into Narzo 70x 5G Features

In a recent development, Realme provided a sneak peek into the design and camera features of the Realme Narzo 70x 5G through media invites. The device bears a resemblance to the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, featuring a half-moon design and a circular camera module. However, it flaunts a captivating powder blue colour instead of the green hue seen on its predecessor. Realme's official invite indicates that the Realme Narzo 70x 5G will support 45W charging and is anticipated to be priced below Rs. 12000. Notably, there are currently only three smartphones in the sub-Rs. 15000 category offering 45W charging speeds, positioning the Realme Narzo 70x 5G as a direct competitor to the Realme 12X 5G in this segment.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 AI features leaked: From Magic Composer to autofill smart reply, know what's coming

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The teaser also confirms key features shared with the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, such as a flat display, matte finish back, and a triple camera setup. While enthusiasts await further details from the company, Realme's aggressive smartphone releases - seven in less than four months in 2024 - spark discussions about its strategic approach and internal competition within its own product range. Despite this, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate insights into Realme's plans amidst its rapid product launches.

Also read: Vivo V30e to launch in India soon: Design, camera features and more details revealed

Realme's Rapid Smartphone Launch Strategy

Realme has maintained a brisk pace in its smartphone launches this year, commencing with the introduction of the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ at the start of the year. Subsequent releases included the Realme 12 series, comprising the Realme 12 and Realme 12+, followed by the Realme 12X and Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G. Recently, the company expanded its portfolio in India with the introduction of the P series, debuting with the Realme P1 5G. Now, hot on the heels of the P-series launch, Realme has announced the upcoming launch event on April 24 to unveil the Realme Narzo 70x 5G. Additionally, teasers have been shared for the launch of the Realme C65 5G, indicating a continuous stream of offerings from the company.

Also read: Huawei starts sales of new Pura 70 smartphone to crowds amid chips scrutiny

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 15:58 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 pro launch: apple may offer 256gb storage for the base model- all the details samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 14 at 33,400 after discount on amazon: know full offer details iphone 16 launch: 6 big changes apple plans to make in 2024 iphone 16 pro to get 4 important camera upgrades: what to expect from apple's most expensive smartphone in 2024 google pixel 8a may come in four colour options; check launch date, specs and more iphone 14 price drops on amazon: check latest deals and offers iphone 15 vs samsung galaxy s24: which smartphone offers faster 5g speeds? ookla reveals google may launch pixel 9 pro fold instead of pixel fold 2: know what’s coming realme teases new narzo series smartphone: check what’s coming, expected features, price and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Realme C65 5G to launch in India on April 24: What we know so far
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: From main protagonists to supporting figures, all the key characters in Grand Theft Auto 6
GTA 6: From main protagonists to supporting figures, all the key characters in Grand Theft Auto 6
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 19: SCAR Ring event bring menacing weapon skins!
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 19: OB44 update rolled out, know what’s new
GTA 6 trailer: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the Grand Theft Auto 6’s Vice City
GTA 6: Top 5 iconic cars spotted in the trailer set to dominate vice city's streets
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 18
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 18: OB44 update brings exciting changes!

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets