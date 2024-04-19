Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Realme C65 5G to launch in India on April 24: What we know so far

Realme is gearing up for yet another smartphone launch, adding to its already extensive lineup for the year. With six smartphones already introduced, the company has announced two more in the pipeline. The upcoming releases include the Narzo 70x 5G and the entry-level Realme C65 5G, with the former set to debut on April 24. While the launch date for the Realme C65 5G remains undisclosed, it is expected to follow shortly after the Realme Narzo 70x 5G launch.

A Sneak Peek into Narzo 70x 5G Features

In a recent development, Realme provided a sneak peek into the design and camera features of the Realme Narzo 70x 5G through media invites. The device bears a resemblance to the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, featuring a half-moon design and a circular camera module. However, it flaunts a captivating powder blue colour instead of the green hue seen on its predecessor. Realme's official invite indicates that the Realme Narzo 70x 5G will support 45W charging and is anticipated to be priced below Rs. 12000. Notably, there are currently only three smartphones in the sub-Rs. 15000 category offering 45W charging speeds, positioning the Realme Narzo 70x 5G as a direct competitor to the Realme 12X 5G in this segment.

The teaser also confirms key features shared with the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, such as a flat display, matte finish back, and a triple camera setup. While enthusiasts await further details from the company, Realme's aggressive smartphone releases - seven in less than four months in 2024 - spark discussions about its strategic approach and internal competition within its own product range. Despite this, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate insights into Realme's plans amidst its rapid product launches.

Realme's Rapid Smartphone Launch Strategy

Realme has maintained a brisk pace in its smartphone launches this year, commencing with the introduction of the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ at the start of the year. Subsequent releases included the Realme 12 series, comprising the Realme 12 and Realme 12+, followed by the Realme 12X and Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G. Recently, the company expanded its portfolio in India with the introduction of the P series, debuting with the Realme P1 5G. Now, hot on the heels of the P-series launch, Realme has announced the upcoming launch event on April 24 to unveil the Realme Narzo 70x 5G. Additionally, teasers have been shared for the launch of the Realme C65 5G, indicating a continuous stream of offerings from the company.

